DRAFT IN REVIEW: 2020 recap

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Detroit Lions are coming away with nine new players.

After months of reported trade speculation, general manager Bob Quinn held on to the third overall pick and selected Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.

"I'll give you exactly what happened," Quinn said, when asked how close the Lions were to trading the pick. "We had a lot of conversations. We never got a firm offer. No team put anything on the table. We had multiple conversations with multiple teams. They were kind of fishing around.

"We were open for business, as you know. Nothing was ever put in front of us to evaluate. We were open and willing to move back a little bit. We thought we had a couple players we liked if we moved back a little bit.

"We stood pat and took the player we felt could best help our team, and we're excited to have Jeff."

The Lions were really impressed with Okudah and his work ethic throughout the pre-draft process.

"His ability to go in and study and outwork everyone he plays against and just his wanting to be great and his wanting to go compete and his wanting to make the team better and go win," head coach Matt Patricia said of Okudah. "I think that's everything that we want."

Okudah said he'll remember his draft night experience forever.

"It was a feeling I can't explain," he said. "Just all the hard work, all the sacrifices, finally getting the chance to hear my name called – it was really something that I'll remember forever."

FULL LIONS 2020 DRAFT RECAP

Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Selected in the first round, 3rd overall.

Running back D'Andre Swift

Selected in the second round, 35th overall.

Defensive end Julian Okwara

Selected in the third round, 67th overall.

Guard Jonah Jackson

Selected in the third round, 75th overall.

Guard Logan Stenberg

Selected in the fourth round, 121st overall.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Selected in the fifth round, 166th overall.

Running back Jason Huntley

Selective in the fifth round, 172nd overall.

Defensive tackle John Penisini

Selected in the sixth round, 197th overall.

Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell

Selected in the seventh round, 235th overall.

