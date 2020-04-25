A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell

Edge rusher offseason roster:

Returning: Trey Flowers, Austin Bryant, Romeo Okwara, Jonathan Wynn, Da'Shawn Hand, Frank Herron.

Analyst's take: Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Cornell turned himself into an NFL prospect in 2019 and while he is still learning how to be more efficient, he has sub-package potential in an aggressive, one-gap scheme."

Mike O'Hara's take: When there isn't a lot of stats on a player you look for trends. Cornell had a good one. He played his best ball in his final season. That gave him a chance to make it in the NFL. Timing means something.