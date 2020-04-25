A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell

Player: DL Jashon Cornell, Ohio State.
Pick: Round 7, 235 (from Patriots).
Stats/bio: 4 years after a 2015 redshirt season. 46 career games, 14 starts – all in 2019. Solid, productive final season in Columbus – career highs in tackles (30), tackles for loss (6.5) and sacks (4). Alternated between defensive end and tackle, and appeared to be more comfortable playing inside in 2019.
Interior D-line offseason roster
Returning: Da’Shawn Hand, John Atkins, Olive Sagapolu, Kevin Strong.
Added: Danny Shelton, Nick Williams, John Penisini.
View photos of defensive lineman Jashon Cornell.
Edge rusher offseason roster:
Returning: Trey Flowers, Austin Bryant, Romeo Okwara, Jonathan Wynn, Da'Shawn Hand, Frank Herron.
Added: Julian Okwara
Analyst's take: Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Cornell turned himself into an NFL prospect in 2019 and while he is still learning how to be more efficient, he has sub-package potential in an aggressive, one-gap scheme."
Mike O'Hara's take: When there isn't a lot of stats on a player you look for trends. Cornell had a good one. He played his best ball in his final season. That gave him a chance to make it in the NFL. Timing means something.
Tim Twentyman's take: At this point in the draft, teams are looking for players who fit athletically or scheme wise. Cornell is big and physical, and played both defensive end and defensive tackle, which makes him versatile, something head coach Matt Patricia values in his defenders. He was productive in 2019 and has a high ceiling.