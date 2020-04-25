A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle John Penisini

Player: DT John Penisini, Utah.
Pick: Round 6, 197 overall, from Colts.
Combine results: 23 reps in the bench press, 25.5 vertical jump
Stats/bio: A three-year player at Utah after two years at Snow College in Utah. 40 games, 22 starts at Utah. 15 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Primarily a run defender who uses big hands, long arms to control his area on the interior.
View photos of defensive tackle John Penisini.
Advertising
Interior D-line offseason roster
Returning: Da’Shawn Hand, John Atkins, Olive Sagapolu, Kevin Strong.
Added: Danny Shelton, Nick Williams.
Analyst's take: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: "Backup nose tackle with girth and anchor to clog the drain as a run stopper."
Tim Twentyman's take: Penisini is stout and strong in the middle at 318 pounds. He lined up mostly in the three-technique for the Utes, and I really love that he has a rugby background. He's a limited pass rusher, but Detroit will look for him to be a run stuffer and two-gap interior defender upfront. He's got strong hands and will improve his technique with NFL coaching.
Mike O'Hara's take: The Lions are looking to strengthen the run defense, and that was Penisini's strength.