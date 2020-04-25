NFL Draft Weekend

Presented by

Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 04:58 PM

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle John Penisini

Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: DT John Penisini, Utah.

Pick: Round 6, 197 overall, from Colts.

Combine results: 23 reps in the bench press, 25.5 vertical jump

Stats/bio: A three-year player at Utah after two years at Snow College in Utah. 40 games, 22 starts at Utah. 15 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Primarily a run defender who uses big hands, long arms to control his area on the interior.

John Penisini photos

View photos of defensive tackle John Penisini.

Utah Utes defensive tackle John Penisini (52) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Boulder, Colo. Utah won 30-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1 / 14

Utah Utes defensive tackle John Penisini (52) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Boulder, Colo. Utah won 30-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
West defensive tackle John Penisini, of Utah, (52) during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
2 / 14

West defensive tackle John Penisini, of Utah, (52) during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3 / 14

Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4 / 14

Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 / 14

Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 14

Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah defensive lineman John Penisini participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
7 / 14

Utah defensive lineman John Penisini participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 14

Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9 / 14

Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 14

Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
11 / 14

Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 14

Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 14

Utah defensive lineman John Penisini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
West defensive tackle John Penisini, of Utah, (52) during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
14 / 14

West defensive tackle John Penisini, of Utah, (52) during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Interior D-line offseason roster

Returning: Da’Shawn Hand, John Atkins, Olive Sagapolu, Kevin Strong.

Added: Danny Shelton, Nick Williams.

Analyst's take: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: "Backup nose tackle with girth and anchor to clog the drain as a run stopper."

Tim Twentyman's take: Penisini is stout and strong in the middle at 318 pounds. He lined up mostly in the three-technique for the Utes, and I really love that he has a rugby background. He's a limited pass rusher, but Detroit will look for him to be a run stuffer and two-gap interior defender upfront. He's got strong hands and will improve his technique with NFL coaching.

Mike O'Hara's take: The Lions are looking to strengthen the run defense, and that was Penisini's strength.

Related Content

General Manager Bob Quinn
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What did Quinn learn from the virtual draft process?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Bob Quinn's post-draft press conference.
Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' seventh-round selection of defensive lineman Jashon Cornell.
Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell
news

Lions draft defensive lineman Jashon Cornell

With the 235th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive lineman Jashon Cornell.
Defensive tackle John Penisini
news

Lions draft defensive tackle John Penisini

With the 197th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive tackle John Penisini.
Running back Jason Huntley
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jason Huntley

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' fifth-round selection of running back Jason Huntley.
Running back Jason Huntley
news

Lions draft running back Jason Huntley

With the 172nd overall pick, the Detroit Lions select running back Jason Huntley.
Wide Receiver Quintez Cephus
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' fifth-round selection of wide receiver Quintez Cephus.
Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
news

Lions draft wide receiver Quintez Cephus

With the 166th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select wide receiver Quintez Cephus.
Guard Logan Stenberg
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Guard Logan Stenberg

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' fourth-round selection of guard Logan Stenberg.
Guard Logan Stenberg
news

Lions trade down, draft guard Logan Stenberg

With the 121st overall pick, the Detroit Lions select guard Logan Stenberg.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Lions on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Advertising