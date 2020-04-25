NFL Draft Weekend

Presented by

Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 04:18 PM

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jason Huntley

Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: RB Jason Huntley, New Mexico State.

Pick: Round 5, 172 overall, from Raiders.

Stats/bio: 4 year player, 47 games, 28 starts. Productive return man – two kickoff return TDs in 2018, 3 in 2019 – in addition to playing running back. Ran for 2,182 career yards and an average of 5.8 yards per carry. Closed out his career with an impressive 2019 season – 1,090 yards rushing, 7.1 yards per carry. Had 126 catches his last three seasons.

Running back offseason roster:

Returning: Tailbacks -- Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarbrough, Ty Johnson, Tra Carson, Wes Hills. Fullback – Nick Bawden.

Added: D’Andre Swift

Jason Huntley photos

View photos of running back Jason Huntley.

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley, front, avoids the sack by South Alabama defensive end Finesse Middleton during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
1 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley, front, avoids the sack by South Alabama defensive end Finesse Middleton during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) eludes New Mexico linebacker Jordan Flack (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
2 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) eludes New Mexico linebacker Jordan Flack (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) twists away from Mississippi linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
3 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) twists away from Mississippi linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley rushes to the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
4 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley rushes to the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley rushes to the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
5 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley rushes to the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
6 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
7 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley carries during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
8 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley carries during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) takes a handoff from quarterback Josh Adkins (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
9 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) takes a handoff from quarterback Josh Adkins (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) hold his head against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
10 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) hold his head against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) runs for yardage followed by New Mexico cornerback De'John Rogers (6) and safety Stanley Barnwell (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
11 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) runs for yardage followed by New Mexico cornerback De'John Rogers (6) and safety Stanley Barnwell (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton
New Mexico State kick returner Jason Huntley returns a kick off for a touchdown against Utah State in the first half during an NCAA college football bowl game, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
12 / 15

New Mexico State kick returner Jason Huntley returns a kick off for a touchdown against Utah State in the first half during an NCAA college football bowl game, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley, right, tries to elude Wyoming safety Braden Smith during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
13 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley, right, tries to elude Wyoming safety Braden Smith during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley, front, avoids the sack by South Alabama defensive end Finesse Middleton during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
14 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley, front, avoids the sack by South Alabama defensive end Finesse Middleton during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) sprints to the end zone followed by New Mexico safety Stanley Barnwell (9) and cornerback De'John Rogers (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
15 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) sprints to the end zone followed by New Mexico safety Stanley Barnwell (9) and cornerback De'John Rogers (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Analyst's take: Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Undersized and lacks body armor, but he is dynamic and will compete for an NFL roster spot as a kick returner and multipurpose threat who can operate from the backfield or slot."

Tim Twentyman's take: He's the only back in this class to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in college. This picks screams to me third-down, multi-purpose back in Darrell Bevell's offense. He also made an immediate impact in college as a kick returner and has five return touchdowns over his career. He'll compete in Detroit as a kick returner and third-down back. Lions GM Bob Quinn clearly had a plan heading into this draft to bolster his options at running back.

Mike O'Hara's take: Small stature but can contribute in a big way with his versatility. This is a pick to upgrade depth at running back and the return game. He'll add competition at both spots.

Related Content

General Manager Bob Quinn
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What did Quinn learn from the virtual draft process?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Bob Quinn's post-draft press conference.
Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' seventh-round selection of defensive lineman Jashon Cornell.
Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell
news

Lions draft defensive lineman Jashon Cornell

With the 235th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive lineman Jashon Cornell.
Defensive tackle John Penisini
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle John Penisini

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' sixth-round selection of defensive tackle John Penisini.
Defensive tackle John Penisini
news

Lions draft defensive tackle John Penisini

With the 197th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive tackle John Penisini.
Running back Jason Huntley
news

Lions draft running back Jason Huntley

With the 172nd overall pick, the Detroit Lions select running back Jason Huntley.
Wide Receiver Quintez Cephus
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' fifth-round selection of wide receiver Quintez Cephus.
Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
news

Lions draft wide receiver Quintez Cephus

With the 166th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select wide receiver Quintez Cephus.
Guard Logan Stenberg
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Guard Logan Stenberg

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' fourth-round selection of guard Logan Stenberg.
Guard Logan Stenberg
news

Lions trade down, draft guard Logan Stenberg

With the 121st overall pick, the Detroit Lions select guard Logan Stenberg.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Lions on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Advertising