A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jason Huntley

Analyst's take: Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Undersized and lacks body armor, but he is dynamic and will compete for an NFL roster spot as a kick returner and multipurpose threat who can operate from the backfield or slot."

Tim Twentyman's take: He's the only back in this class to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in college. This picks screams to me third-down, multi-purpose back in Darrell Bevell's offense. He also made an immediate impact in college as a kick returner and has five return touchdowns over his career. He'll compete in Detroit as a kick returner and third-down back. Lions GM Bob Quinn clearly had a plan heading into this draft to bolster his options at running back.