A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jason Huntley

Player: RB Jason Huntley, New Mexico State.
Pick: Round 5, 172 overall, from Raiders.
Stats/bio: 4 year player, 47 games, 28 starts. Productive return man – two kickoff return TDs in 2018, 3 in 2019 – in addition to playing running back. Ran for 2,182 career yards and an average of 5.8 yards per carry. Closed out his career with an impressive 2019 season – 1,090 yards rushing, 7.1 yards per carry. Had 126 catches his last three seasons.
Running back offseason roster:
Returning: Tailbacks -- Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarbrough, Ty Johnson, Tra Carson, Wes Hills. Fullback – Nick Bawden.
Added: D’Andre Swift
Analyst's take: Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Undersized and lacks body armor, but he is dynamic and will compete for an NFL roster spot as a kick returner and multipurpose threat who can operate from the backfield or slot."
Tim Twentyman's take: He's the only back in this class to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in college. This picks screams to me third-down, multi-purpose back in Darrell Bevell's offense. He also made an immediate impact in college as a kick returner and has five return touchdowns over his career. He'll compete in Detroit as a kick returner and third-down back. Lions GM Bob Quinn clearly had a plan heading into this draft to bolster his options at running back.
Mike O'Hara's take: Small stature but can contribute in a big way with his versatility. This is a pick to upgrade depth at running back and the return game. He'll add competition at both spots.