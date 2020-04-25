Lions trade down, draft guard Logan Stenberg

The Lions traded down from the third pick in the fourth round (No. 109 overall) with the Las Vegas Raiders and gained pick No. 121 in the fourth round and an additional fifth-round pick (No. 172) to kick off Day 3 of the NFL Draft.
With the 121st pick, Detroit selected Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg, a 6-foot-6, 317-pound behemoth in the middle. With the pick of Stenberg, the Lions doubled up on young interior line talent in this draft after selecting Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson in the third round Friday night.
Stenberg brings a physical presence upfront and a nasty, old-school style to his approach to the game.
"I'd say my best asset is my attitude," Stenberg said in a conference call Saturday after being picked. "I'm a nasty player. I like to block and finish guys. On the field, it's all business. I want to end the guy across from me every play."
Stenberg said that mentality started early on in life growing up with three older brothers.
View photos of guard Logan Stenberg.
"I was the youngest of all four and growing up I had to fight for everything," he said. "Whether it be food or just whatever, my place in line, so I think I really just grew up with that nastiness to fight for what I want and it carried over to football."
Stenberg said he lives by the belief that football games are won and lost in the trenches, and by how effective teams can be at moving the man across from them. He brings a physical mentality to Detroit's line, especially in the run game.
Stenberg was a Second-Team All-American and Second-Team All-SEC performer last season. He's a scrappy player, who started at left guard for Kentucky the last three seasons (39 straight starts). He was part of an offensive line that helped the Wildcats average 278.8 rushing yards per game in 2019, which ranked fourth best in college football.
Detroit signed Halapoulivaati Vaitai in free agency to likely play right tackle, and return starters Frank Ragnow at center, Joe Dahl at left guard and Taylor Decker at left tackle. Jackson and Stenberg are now expected to compete with Kenny Wiggins, Oday Aboushi, Beau Benzschawel and others for the starting spot at right guard.