Lions trade down, draft guard Logan Stenberg

"I was the youngest of all four and growing up I had to fight for everything," he said. "Whether it be food or just whatever, my place in line, so I think I really just grew up with that nastiness to fight for what I want and it carried over to football."

Stenberg said he lives by the belief that football games are won and lost in the trenches, and by how effective teams can be at moving the man across from them. He brings a physical mentality to Detroit's line, especially in the run game.

Stenberg was a Second-Team All-American and Second-Team All-SEC performer last season. He's a scrappy player, who started at left guard for Kentucky the last three seasons (39 straight starts). He was part of an offensive line that helped the Wildcats average 278.8 rushing yards per game in 2019, which ranked fourth best in college football.