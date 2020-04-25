Lions draft wide receiver Quintez Cephus

"I think one of the things that I always did on the basketball court was attach the ball no matter where the ball is," he said. "It's a game that's all about the ball. I have that appreciation for the ball and it challenges my mind to make me want to go get the ball wherever it is. Just that 'attacking the ball' mentality is something that I've had since I was a kid and that's something that I enjoy doing on the football field."