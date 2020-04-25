NFL Draft Weekend

Presented by

Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 03:24 PM

Lions draft wide receiver Quintez Cephus

twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions return their top three wide receivers from last season – Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola – but none of those three are currently signed past 2020.

The Lions needed to infuse some young talent into that group in this draft, and they addressed that need Saturday by selecting Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus (6-1, 202) with the first of their two fifth-round picks (No. 166 overall).

Cephus led the Badgers in receptions (59), receiving yards (901) and receiving touchdowns (seven) in 14 games this past season, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. He was a three-year starter at Wisconsin.

"I'm a receiver that makes plays," Cephus said in a conference call after the selection. "I'm a complete receiver. I'm willing to block, I'm willing to make catches and I'm willing to do whatever I need to do to help my team to be successful."

He missed the 2018 season after being accused of sexual assault, a charge he was acquitted of in August 2019.

Cephus is more of a possession receiver than a burner, with an NFL-caliber body type. He was a basketball prospect before deciding to play football collegiately instead, so he possesses terrific body control and ball skills, and should get better playing behind Detroit's veteran receivers.

Quintez Cephus photos

View photos of wide receiver Quintez Cephus.

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) tries to stay in bounds during an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin defeated Illinois 24-10. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)
1 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) tries to stay in bounds during an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin defeated Illinois 24-10. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
2 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
4 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus catches the ball during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
5 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus catches the ball during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus runs the 40 yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
6 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus runs the 40 yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus catches a touchdown pass in front of Iowa's Riley Moss during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
8 / 30

Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus catches a touchdown pass in front of Iowa's Riley Moss during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) makes a catch over Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown (26) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
9 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) makes a catch over Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown (26) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus catches a pass over Oregon safety Jevon Holland during second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
10 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus catches a pass over Oregon safety Jevon Holland during second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled from behind by Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
11 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled from behind by Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Nati Harnik/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus catches a pass over Oregon safety Jevon Holland during second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
12 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus catches a pass over Oregon safety Jevon Holland during second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus celebrates after scoring against Oregon during first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
13 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus celebrates after scoring against Oregon during first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) holds Paul Bunyan's Axe in celebration after Wisconsin beat Minnesota 38-17 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
14 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) holds Paul Bunyan's Axe in celebration after Wisconsin beat Minnesota 38-17 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) runs during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
15 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) runs during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus kneels before an NCAA college football game against Iowa, in Madison, Wis. Faith and family mean everything to Quintez Cephus. The junior wide receiver is enjoying the most productive season of his career at Wisconsin. But less than four months ago, football was gone, and all Cephus had was his faith and his family. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)
16 / 30

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus kneels before an NCAA college football game against Iowa, in Madison, Wis. Faith and family mean everything to Quintez Cephus. The junior wide receiver is enjoying the most productive season of his career at Wisconsin. But less than four months ago, football was gone, and all Cephus had was his faith and his family. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)

Aaron Gash/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus runs with the ball during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
17 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus runs with the ball during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is hit by South Florida Bulls defensive back Devin Studstill (8) and South Florida Bulls linebacker Dwayne Boyles (11) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Lomoglio)
18 / 30

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is hit by South Florida Bulls defensive back Devin Studstill (8) and South Florida Bulls linebacker Dwayne Boyles (11) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Lomoglio)

Mark Lomoglio/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus before an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
19 / 30

Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus before an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Aaron Gash/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois defender Nate Hobbs (8) takes down Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus (87) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct.19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
20 / 30

Illinois defender Nate Hobbs (8) takes down Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus (87) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct.19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus catches a pass in front of Iowa's Matt Hankins during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
21 / 30

Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus catches a pass in front of Iowa's Matt Hankins during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kent State Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
22 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kent State Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus looks to move after making a reception against Kent State safety Elvis Hines (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
23 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus looks to move after making a reception against Kent State safety Elvis Hines (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) runs with the ball during an NCAA college football game against Illinois, in Champaign, Ill. Cephus appeared in court in Madison, Wisc., on sexual assault charges, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)
24 / 30

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) runs with the ball during an NCAA college football game against Illinois, in Champaign, Ill. Cephus appeared in court in Madison, Wisc., on sexual assault charges, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)

BRADLEY LEEB
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
25 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
26 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
27 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) runs with the ball during an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin defeated Illinois 24-10. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)
28 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) runs with the ball during an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin defeated Illinois 24-10. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)

BRADLEY LEEB
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018 file photo, Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor, left, makes a reception between Western Kentucky's Ta'Corian Darden and Devon Key (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Madison, Wis. Taylor is off to a fast start for the sixth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers as they get ready to play BYU this weekend. Taylor had a career-high 134 yards with a touchdown on five catches last week against New Mexico. He has carried the load at the wideout position at a time when the receiving corps was thinned out by suspensions to Quintez Cephus and Danny Davis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
29 / 30

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018 file photo, Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor, left, makes a reception between Western Kentucky's Ta'Corian Darden and Devon Key (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Madison, Wis. Taylor is off to a fast start for the sixth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers as they get ready to play BYU this weekend. Taylor had a career-high 134 yards with a touchdown on five catches last week against New Mexico. He has carried the load at the wideout position at a time when the receiving corps was thinned out by suspensions to Quintez Cephus and Danny Davis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)

Andy Manis/Copywrite 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
30 / 30

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

"I think one of the things that I always did on the basketball court was attach the ball no matter where the ball is," he said. "It's a game that's all about the ball. I have that appreciation for the ball and it challenges my mind to make me want to go get the ball wherever it is. Just that 'attacking the ball' mentality is something that I've had since I was a kid and that's something that I enjoy doing on the football field."

Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah said Cephus was the best receiver he played against this past season when asked at the Combine.

"Jeff is an unbelievable talent," Cephus said of his new teammate. "He was the best guy I lined up against all year. Jeff Okudah, I know he'll get me better and I just can't wait to get to work with him and have fun and knowing he has that same respect for me I have for him. It's going to be a great thing."

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.73 at the Combine, improving that to 4.62 at his pro day, but said he's worked hard on that aspect of his game this offseason.

"I've been at EXOS out of Phoenix, Ariz., and I've done a lot of work with those coaches out there. Working on my gait or working on my stride and all that – I've just been working in Arizona. Those guys – they know what they're doing. Wherever I am, I'm going to put in the work; I'm going to get to work, so that's what I'm excited to do."

Related Content

General Manager Bob Quinn
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What did Quinn learn from the virtual draft process?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Bob Quinn's post-draft press conference.
Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' seventh-round selection of defensive lineman Jashon Cornell.
Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell
news

Lions draft defensive lineman Jashon Cornell

With the 235th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive lineman Jashon Cornell.
Defensive tackle John Penisini
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle John Penisini

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' sixth-round selection of defensive tackle John Penisini.
Defensive tackle John Penisini
news

Lions draft defensive tackle John Penisini

With the 197th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive tackle John Penisini.
Running back Jason Huntley
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jason Huntley

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' fifth-round selection of running back Jason Huntley.
Running back Jason Huntley
news

Lions draft running back Jason Huntley

With the 172nd overall pick, the Detroit Lions select running back Jason Huntley.
Wide Receiver Quintez Cephus
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' fifth-round selection of wide receiver Quintez Cephus.
Guard Logan Stenberg
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Guard Logan Stenberg

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' fourth-round selection of guard Logan Stenberg.
Guard Logan Stenberg
news

Lions trade down, draft guard Logan Stenberg

With the 121st overall pick, the Detroit Lions select guard Logan Stenberg.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Lions on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Advertising