A CLOSER LOOK: Guard Logan Stenberg

Mike O'Hara's take: The Lions have gotten good results over the years in scouting players at the Senior Bowl, and this is another one of those players. Drafting guards on consecutive picks is a sign that the Lions want to beef up the interior of the offensive line. Stenberg brings plenty of beef.

Tim Twentyman's take: The Lions double up on interior offensive line help after selecting Ohio State's Jonah Jackson in the third round. Stenberg started three seasons at left guard for the Wildcats and help lead them to the fourth-highest rushing offense in college football last season. He's not flashy, but he's a student of the game with a lot of experience under his belt. The Lions needed to come out of this draft with interior line help. Now they have plenty of options.