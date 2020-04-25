NFL Draft Weekend

Presented by

Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 01:20 PM

A CLOSER LOOK: Guard Logan Stenberg

Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: G Logan Stenberg, Kentucky.

Pick: Round 4, 121 overall -- trade down from 109 with Raiders.

Combine results: 5.30 40, 26-inch vertical jump, 104-inch standing broad jump.

Offensive line offseason roster:

Returning: C Frank Ragnow, G Beau Benzschawel, G Joe Dahl, G Kenny Wiggins, OL Oday Aboushi, OL Tyrell Crosby, T Taylor Decker, T Dan Skipper, T Matt Nelson, G Casey Tucker, G Caleb Benenoch

Added: C Russell Bodine, G Josh Garnett, T Halapoulivaati Vatai, G Jonah Jackson.

Stats/bio: 4 years after a 2015 redshirt season: 51 games, 39 straight starts his last three seasons at left guard. A four-year starter in high school on offense and defense. Second team All-SEC and second team All-American in 2019. Regarded as a competitive, powerful player.

Logan Stenberg photos

View photos of guard Logan Stenberg.

Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg (71) warms-up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Kentucky 24-7. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
1 / 20

Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg (71) warms-up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Kentucky 24-7. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Sean Rayford/The Associated Press
Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
2 / 20

Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Kentucky offensive lineman Logan Stenberg participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
3 / 20

Kentucky offensive lineman Logan Stenberg participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
4 / 20

Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
5 / 20

Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
6 / 20

Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Kentucky offensive lineman Logan Stenberg runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 / 20

Kentucky offensive lineman Logan Stenberg runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky offensive lineman Logan Stenberg runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
8 / 20

Kentucky offensive lineman Logan Stenberg runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Kentucky offensive lineman Logan Stenberg participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
9 / 20

Kentucky offensive lineman Logan Stenberg participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Kentucky offensive lineman Logan Stenberg runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 20

Kentucky offensive lineman Logan Stenberg runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky offensive lineman Logan Stenberg runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
11 / 20

Kentucky offensive lineman Logan Stenberg runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky offensive lineman Logan Stenberg runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12 / 20

Kentucky offensive lineman Logan Stenberg runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
13 / 20

Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg (71) before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
14 / 20

Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg (71) before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/© Associated Press 2018
Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
15 / 20

Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg (71) blocks against Texas A&M defensive lineman Daylon Mack (34) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
16 / 20

Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg (71) blocks against Texas A&M defensive lineman Daylon Mack (34) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/© Associated Press 2018
South offensive guard Logan Stenberg of Kentucky (71) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
17 / 20

South offensive guard Logan Stenberg of Kentucky (71) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg (71) before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
18 / 20

Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg (71) before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/© Associated Press 2018
Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg (71) blocks Missouri defensive lineman Akial Byers (97) during the NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
19 / 20

Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg (71) blocks Missouri defensive lineman Akial Byers (97) during the NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg (71) warms-up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Kentucky 24-7. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
20 / 20

Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg (71) warms-up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Kentucky 24-7. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Sean Rayford/The Associated Press

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Analyst's take: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: "Scrappy blue-collar guard who plays an assignment-oriented dependable brand of football."

Mike O'Hara's take: The Lions have gotten good results over the years in scouting players at the Senior Bowl, and this is another one of those players. Drafting guards on consecutive picks is a sign that the Lions want to beef up the interior of the offensive line. Stenberg brings plenty of beef.

Tim Twentyman's take: The Lions double up on interior offensive line help after selecting Ohio State's Jonah Jackson in the third round. Stenberg started three seasons at left guard for the Wildcats and help lead them to the fourth-highest rushing offense in college football last season. He's not flashy, but he's a student of the game with a lot of experience under his belt. The Lions needed to come out of this draft with interior line help. Now they have plenty of options.

Related Content

General Manager Bob Quinn
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What did Quinn learn from the virtual draft process?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Bob Quinn's post-draft press conference.
Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' seventh-round selection of defensive lineman Jashon Cornell.
Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell
news

Lions draft defensive lineman Jashon Cornell

With the 235th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive lineman Jashon Cornell.
Defensive tackle John Penisini
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle John Penisini

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' sixth-round selection of defensive tackle John Penisini.
Defensive tackle John Penisini
news

Lions draft defensive tackle John Penisini

With the 197th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive tackle John Penisini.
Running back Jason Huntley
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jason Huntley

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' fifth-round selection of running back Jason Huntley.
Running back Jason Huntley
news

Lions draft running back Jason Huntley

With the 172nd overall pick, the Detroit Lions select running back Jason Huntley.
Wide Receiver Quintez Cephus
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' fifth-round selection of wide receiver Quintez Cephus.
Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
news

Lions draft wide receiver Quintez Cephus

With the 166th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select wide receiver Quintez Cephus.
Guard Logan Stenberg
news

Lions trade down, draft guard Logan Stenberg

With the 121st overall pick, the Detroit Lions select guard Logan Stenberg.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Lions on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Advertising