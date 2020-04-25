A CLOSER LOOK: Guard Logan Stenberg

Player: G Logan Stenberg, Kentucky.
Pick: Round 4, 121 overall -- trade down from 109 with Raiders.
Combine results: 5.30 40, 26-inch vertical jump, 104-inch standing broad jump.
Offensive line offseason roster:
Returning: C Frank Ragnow, G Beau Benzschawel, G Joe Dahl, G Kenny Wiggins, OL Oday Aboushi, OL Tyrell Crosby, T Taylor Decker, T Dan Skipper, T Matt Nelson, G Casey Tucker, G Caleb Benenoch
Added: C Russell Bodine, G Josh Garnett, T Halapoulivaati Vatai, G Jonah Jackson.
Stats/bio: 4 years after a 2015 redshirt season: 51 games, 39 straight starts his last three seasons at left guard. A four-year starter in high school on offense and defense. Second team All-SEC and second team All-American in 2019. Regarded as a competitive, powerful player.
Analyst's take: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: "Scrappy blue-collar guard who plays an assignment-oriented dependable brand of football."
Mike O'Hara's take: The Lions have gotten good results over the years in scouting players at the Senior Bowl, and this is another one of those players. Drafting guards on consecutive picks is a sign that the Lions want to beef up the interior of the offensive line. Stenberg brings plenty of beef.
Tim Twentyman's take: The Lions double up on interior offensive line help after selecting Ohio State's Jonah Jackson in the third round. Stenberg started three seasons at left guard for the Wildcats and help lead them to the fourth-highest rushing offense in college football last season. He's not flashy, but he's a student of the game with a lot of experience under his belt. The Lions needed to come out of this draft with interior line help. Now they have plenty of options.