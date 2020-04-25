Lions draft running back Jason Huntley

He rushed for 1,090 yards (7.1 yards per carry) with nine touchdowns last season. Huntley could help fill the role left void by J.D. McKissic (Washington) in free agency.

"I did line up in the slot as well," Huntley said of his versatility. "I got a good amount, no doubt, in the backfield, but I was able to split out as well. Honestly, whatever position they want me to play, that's what I'll play. If it is returning kicks, I'd be more than happy to do it."