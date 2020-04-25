Lions draft running back Jason Huntley

Lions general manager Bob Quinn doubled-up on running back in the draft with the selection of New Mexico State RB Jason Huntley with his second pick in the fifth round (No. 172 overall) Saturday afternoon.
Detroit took Georgia running back D’Andre Swift in the second round Friday night.
Huntley (5-9, 193) is a speed and space runner, who averaged better than 40 receptions per season the last three years. He's the only running back in this draft class to surpass 1,000 receiving yards (1,119) in college. He can play in the backfield, in the slot and is also a terrific kick returner, recording five return touchdowns. He ran a 4.4 flat in the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.
"I'm more of a fast guy," Huntley said in a conference call Saturday. "I think that's the biggest thing about me, my speed. I'm good in space."
View photos of running back Jason Huntley.
Advertising
He rushed for 1,090 yards (7.1 yards per carry) with nine touchdowns last season. Huntley could help fill the role left void by J.D. McKissic (Washington) in free agency.
"I did line up in the slot as well," Huntley said of his versatility. "I got a good amount, no doubt, in the backfield, but I was able to split out as well. Honestly, whatever position they want me to play, that's what I'll play. If it is returning kicks, I'd be more than happy to do it."
Huntley is dynamic with the ball in his hands, and should compete for a roster spot as a kick returner and multi-purpose threat who can operate from the backfield or slot.