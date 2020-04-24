Lions impressed with Jeff Okudah's work ethic

"So, I'll get in on Monday and (we'll) watch the 11-, 10-, 12-personnel," Okudah said of his weekly routine at Ohio State. "Get back with the coaches the next day and meet with them and apply it to practice.

"So, really just studying the receivers throughout the week, being really detailed, looking at the route concepts the offense is trying to attack us with that week. Just being really meticulous about it, and I think that it's really helped our process, has really helped my play."

Okudah is a natural fit in Patricia's defense with his experience playing in a lot of different coverages and schemes at Ohio State. He's a man-cover corner with terrific size and speed. He has the ability to play the run and do just about anything the Lions will ask of him within their defense.

He has the kind of work ethic and drive this front office and coaching staff has tried to fill their locker room with. With all those factors in play, turning in Okudah's name was easy for Quinn and Patricia Thursday night.