A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive end Julian Okwara

Analyst's take: Booger McFarland, ESPN live draft coverage: "Explosive off the edge. He makes offensive tackles scared. He also has some versatility. This kid is a tremendous athlete."

Tim Twentyman's take: It's a family reunion in Detroit for the Okwara family. The younger brother joins current Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara to give the Lions some pass-rushing help on the edge. The younger Okwara lead the Irish with 12.5 tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with eight sacks among his 38 total tackles in 2018. A broken leg cut his 2019 season short, but he's a long, lanky and athletic pass rusher. 33 percent of his tackles were for loss. He's got a lot of upside and should be a rotational player on the edge for the Lions right away as a rookie.