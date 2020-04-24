O'HARA: After months of speculation, Lions keep the third pick

When general manager Bob Quinn spoke in his press conference after the first round, it was obvious that the Lions had settled on taking Okudah if he was on the board, and he was philosophical about not being able to make a trade – which he was more than willing to do.

"Really a complete corner in our eyes," he said of Okudah. "Corners come in all shapes and sizes. He kind of fits the mold of a top-flight cornerback. He can cover big guys. He can cover small guys ... support the run.

"He plays the ball very well in the air. He's very much a student of the game."

As Quinn said often, the Lions were open for business in the trade market, but nobody was shopping at the top of the draft. The first trade was at No. 13, when the Bucs moved up one spot in a deal with the 49ers.

"I'll give you exactly what happened," Quinn said "We had a lot of conversations. We never got a firm offer. No team put anything on the table. We had multiple conversations with multiple teams. They were kind of fishing around.

"We were open for business, as you know. Nothing was ever put in front of us to evaluate. We were open and willing to move back a little bit. We thought we had a couple players we liked if we moved back a little bit.

"We stood pat and took the player we felt could best help our team, and we're excited to have Jeff."

Even before the annual NFL Combine workouts and testing in February, league executives and draft insiders said the draft would begin with the Lions at No. 3 because of the certainty that quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU and edge rusher Chase Young would go 1-2 to the Bengals and Redskins respectively.