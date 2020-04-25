Lions trade up, draft guard Jonah Jackson

The Detroit Lions moved up 10 spots in the third round to select Ohio State interior offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, in part, because of the knowledge they gained while coaching him at the Senior Bowl back in January.
Both Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia have talked at length about how beneficial that week in Mobile was, getting to know the prospects they coached, not only as players on the field, but how they approached the game off the field in the meeting rooms.
"The experience I had with (offensive line coach Hank) Fraley, (assistant offensive line coach Billy) Yates, coach 'Bev' (Darrell Bevell, offensive coordinator) – it was second-to-none," Jackson said of his time with the Detroit coaching staff at the Senior Bowl. "The amount of knowledge that I was able gain in that six days of practice was incredible. Just the different techniques that you have to use against the bigger cats in the League – coach Fraley definitely has his guys in Detroit teed up, and I'm ready to get teed up with them."
The Lions gave up their first of two fifth-round picks, No. 149, and a sixth rounder (No. 182) to move up 10 spots in the deal. They received a sixth rounder (No. 197) in return.
Jackson has played both left and right guard, and said he can play whichever the Lions need him to play. The Lions have an open starting spot at right guard after letting Graham Glasgow leave in free agency.
Detroit signed Halapoulivaati Vaitai in free agency to play right tackle, and return starters Frank Ragnow at center, Joe Dahl at left guard and Taylor Decker at left tackle. Jackson is expected to compete with Kenny Wiggins, Oday Aboushi, Beau Benzschawel and others for the starting spot.
"Definitely just the different schemes and different combination blocks, different ways to get past that and the kind of hand usage and all those different things that go into the o-line toolbox," Jackson said of the edge he has entering Detroit's scheme having played for them in the Senior Bowl.
Jackson started his career at Rutgers and transferred to Ohio State, where he became a key part of the Buckeyes' offensive line in 2019 playing left guard in head coach Ryan Day's system.
Jackson is a stout run blocker and wins with his size and power.