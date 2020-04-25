Lions trade up, draft guard Jonah Jackson

The Detroit Lions moved up 10 spots in the third round to select Ohio State interior offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, in part, because of the knowledge they gained while coaching him at the Senior Bowl back in January.

Both Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia have talked at length about how beneficial that week in Mobile was, getting to know the prospects they coached, not only as players on the field, but how they approached the game off the field in the meeting rooms.

"The experience I had with (offensive line coach Hank) Fraley, (assistant offensive line coach Billy) Yates, coach 'Bev' (Darrell Bevell, offensive coordinator) – it was second-to-none," Jackson said of his time with the Detroit coaching staff at the Senior Bowl. "The amount of knowledge that I was able gain in that six days of practice was incredible. Just the different techniques that you have to use against the bigger cats in the League – coach Fraley definitely has his guys in Detroit teed up, and I'm ready to get teed up with them."