A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018 file photo, Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor, left, makes a reception between Western Kentucky's Ta'Corian Darden and Devon Key (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Madison, Wis. Taylor is off to a fast start for the sixth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers as they get ready to play BYU this weekend. Taylor had a career-high 134 yards with a touchdown on five catches last week against New Mexico. He has carried the load at the wideout position at a time when the receiving corps was thinned out by suspensions to Quintez Cephus and Danny Davis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)