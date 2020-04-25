A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Player: WR Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin.
Pick: Round 5, pick 166 (from Eagles.)
Combine results: 4.73 40, 23 bench press reps, 38.5-inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 4 inches standing broad jump.
Stats/bio: 3 seasons, 37 games, 18 starts. 93 career receptions, with a career high of 59 catches in 2019 with 7 TDs. Was expelled from the program in 2018 but returned in 2019 and played 14 games with five starts. The Badgers' go-to receiver in a run-oriented offense, lining up outside and in the slot.
Wide receiver offseason roster:
Returning: Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr., Danny Amendola, Marvin Hall, Chris Lacy, Tom Kennedy, Travis Fulgham.
Added: Geronimo Allison, Victor Bolden.
Analyst's take: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com. "Size and body positioning create workable windows in tight quarters, and his ball skils build trust with the quarterback. Teams know he can catch it but will have to see him get open."
Mike O'Hara's take: An obvious issue is his 40 time but his performance in the Combine jumping drills showed athleticism. A development player.
Tim Twentyman's take: The Lions return their top three receivers from last season – Golladay, Jones & Amendola – but none of those three are currently signed past 2020. Detroit had to get younger at the position. Cephus is a possession-type receiver with terrific leaping ability and production. He should only get better playing behind those three veterans.