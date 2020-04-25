Lions draft defensive tackle John Penisini

Penisini (6-1, 318) said teams have slept on his talent in this draft. He's excited to show Detroit what the other 31 teams didn't see in him. He thinks his shorter height may have had something to do with that, but on tape, it also allows him to play with great pad level.

"Our program is tough," he said. "They build tough. That's the kind of player you guys are going to get. Just a tough player. Just ready to work."