Lions draft cornerback Jeff Okudah

Lions general manager Bob Quinn used the No. 3 pick on Okudah, so he will likely be a big part of what the Lions do defensively in 2020.

Okudah is the top cornerback in this class and becomes just the third cornerback the Lions have taken in the first round of the draft since it was condensed to seven rounds in 1994 (Bryant Westbrook & Terry Fair).

Okudah has elite foot quickness, size, speed and is physical in press coverage. He committed only one penalty this past season for the Buckeyes (late hit vs. Michigan).

He notched 35 tackles, defended 12 passes, had three interceptions and forced two fumbles this past season. He allowed a career passer rating of 55.7 over his three seasons at Ohio State and a completion percentage of just 43.2 when opposing passers threw his way. He has the size to guard big receivers and the speed to run with deep threats.

"At Ohio State, we played a bunch of coverages," Okudah said. "We played Cover 1, Cover 3, played some Cover 4. So I think my background of playing a bunch of defenses – I'm pretty confident that I can go in there and be able to learn the defense."