Watch highlights recapping the Detroit Lions 2021 rookie minicamp.

Rookie minicamp highlights

Derrick Barnes got more than a uniform with a number on the back when he was handed a jersey with 55 on it as a freshman at Purdue.

O'HARA: Barnes draws his inspiration from linebacker legends

Rookies Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill are working to form an athletic defensive tackle duo for the Detroit Lions.

Rookies Onwuzurike & McNeill forming athletic DT duo for Lions

Featured Videos

video

video

Melifonwu on the competition in rookie minicamp

video

St. Brown on getting to know QB Jared Goff

video

Onwuzurike on playing alongside McNeill

video

McNeill on choosing a jersey number

video

Barnes on being inspired by old-school linebackers

video

Jefferson on coaches' involvement in rookie minicamp

video

Campbell on rookie minicamp

video

2021 Lions schedule release

video

NFC North team draft report cards for 2021 'Path to the Draft'

video

Jamaal Williams reveals why he 'can't wait' to play with QB Jared Goff

video

USC HC: What Vera-Tucker, St. Brown will bring to Jets, Lions

Latest News

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: More changes to Lions scouting department as Roman Phifer departs for job with Broncos

news

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions sign three of five tryout players from rookie minicamp

news

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Dan Campbell not concerned with Penei Sewell's absence from rookie minicamp

news

Amon-Ra St. Brown using his draft position as motivation

news

TIM AND MIKE: Rookie minicamp observations

news

TWENTYMAN: Top rookies Lions will face in 2021

Featured Photos

View photos from the final day of Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp on Sunday May 16, 2021 in Allen Park, Mich.
gallery

2021 Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp Day 3 photos

View photos from Day 2 of Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp on Saturday May 15, 2021 in Allen Park, Mich.
gallery

2021 Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp Day 2 photos

View photos from Day 1 of Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp on Friday May 14, 2021 in Allen Park, Mich.
gallery

2021 Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp Day 1 photos

View photos from inside the Lions Draft Room during the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft
gallery

Lions Draft Room photos

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders

Go back in time to see the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders' progress through 2019 auditions, DLC training camp, making the team, and spending the 2019 season as member of the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders.
video

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders: 2019 Year In Review

View photos of Detroit Lions Cheerleader Holly during the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
gallery

2020 Pro Bowl: Detroit Lions Cheerleader Holly photos

View photos of Detroit Lions Cheerleader Holly performing during rehearsal Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 in Orlando.
gallery

2020 Pro Bowl Cheerleader rehearsal photos

Lexi is a full time student at Oakland University and a Detroit Lions Cheerleader. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
video

Cheer spotlight: Lexi

