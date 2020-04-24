NFL Draft Weekend

Friday, Apr 24, 2020 07:51 PM

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back D'Andre Swift

Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: Running back D’Andre Swift, Georgia.

Pick: Round 2, 35 overall.

Ht./Wt.: 5-8, 212.

Combine results: 4.48 40, 35.5-inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 1 inch standing broad jump.

Stats: 43 games in 3 years, 11 starts in 2019; 2,885 career rushing yards.

Bio: Early success for Swift, who played Pop Warner football growing up in Philadelphia and was on three state championship teams in four years of high school.

Running the ball three seasons against tough SEC competition, he rushed for 1,049 yards in 2018 and came back with 1,218 in 2019. His most impressive stat: Average 6.6 yards on 440 rushing attempts and 9.1 on 73 pass receptions.

His rushing totals do not compare to those of Jonathan Taylor and J.K. Dobbins, who've gone over the 2,000-yard mark, but Swift plays like his name suggests – Swift – with an ability to make sharp cuts in tight quarters and get clear of would-be tacklers.

Running back offseason roster:

Returning: Tailbacks -- Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarbrough, Ty Johnson, Tra Carson, Wes Hills. Fullback – Nick Bawden.

D'Andre Swift photos

View photos of running back D'Andre Swift.

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs past the Florida defense for a 33-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs past the Florida defense for a 33-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs against Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs against Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs against Alabama during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs against Alabama during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) fends off Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back Cam Watkins (31) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) fends off Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back Cam Watkins (31) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)
Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)

Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)
Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)

Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)
Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)

AP_20106579590058
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) hits Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) hits Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) rushes against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) rushes against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is topped by Texas A&M linebacker Ikenna Okeke (20) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 19-13. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is topped by Texas A&M linebacker Ikenna Okeke (20) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 19-13. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) struggles for extra yardage against Texas A&M in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) struggles for extra yardage against Texas A&M in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) carries the ball as Auburn defensive back Daniel Thomas (24) tries to defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) carries the ball as Auburn defensive back Daniel Thomas (24) tries to defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift rushes against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift rushes against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift gains yardage against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift gains yardage against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is shown in action in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is shown in action in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is shown in action in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is shown in action in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is tackled by Arkansas State defensive back Darreon Jackson (34) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is tackled by Arkansas State defensive back Darreon Jackson (34) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Analyst's take: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: "Swift has a similar skill set to Josh Jacobs, and I expect comparable results at the next level."

Mike O'Hara's take: Swift is appropriately named – he's swift on the playing field, and he's the most complete back in this draft. He can run, catch the ball, and he understands pass protection. Adding Swift to Kerryon Johnson is a win for the offense – and Matthew Stafford.

Tim Twentyman's take: The Lions added a back in Swift who a lot of analysts considered the top back in this draft. He's a true three-down back who will give the Lions a lot of production in the passing game. He rushed for 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns on 196 carries (6.2 yards per attempt) this past season and had 24 catches for 216 yards (9.0 yards per catch) and a touchdown. The Lions now have a terrific one-two punch at running back in Kerryon Johnson and Swift.

