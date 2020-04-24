A CLOSER LOOK: Running back D'Andre Swift

Player: Running back D’Andre Swift, Georgia.
Pick: Round 2, 35 overall.
Ht./Wt.: 5-8, 212.
Combine results: 4.48 40, 35.5-inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 1 inch standing broad jump.
Stats: 43 games in 3 years, 11 starts in 2019; 2,885 career rushing yards.
Bio: Early success for Swift, who played Pop Warner football growing up in Philadelphia and was on three state championship teams in four years of high school.
Running the ball three seasons against tough SEC competition, he rushed for 1,049 yards in 2018 and came back with 1,218 in 2019. His most impressive stat: Average 6.6 yards on 440 rushing attempts and 9.1 on 73 pass receptions.
His rushing totals do not compare to those of Jonathan Taylor and J.K. Dobbins, who've gone over the 2,000-yard mark, but Swift plays like his name suggests – Swift – with an ability to make sharp cuts in tight quarters and get clear of would-be tacklers.
Running back offseason roster:
Returning: Tailbacks -- Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarbrough, Ty Johnson, Tra Carson, Wes Hills. Fullback – Nick Bawden.
View photos of running back D'Andre Swift.
Analyst's take: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: "Swift has a similar skill set to Josh Jacobs, and I expect comparable results at the next level."
Mike O'Hara's take: Swift is appropriately named – he's swift on the playing field, and he's the most complete back in this draft. He can run, catch the ball, and he understands pass protection. Adding Swift to Kerryon Johnson is a win for the offense – and Matthew Stafford.
Tim Twentyman's take: The Lions added a back in Swift who a lot of analysts considered the top back in this draft. He's a true three-down back who will give the Lions a lot of production in the passing game. He rushed for 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns on 196 carries (6.2 yards per attempt) this past season and had 24 catches for 216 yards (9.0 yards per catch) and a touchdown. The Lions now have a terrific one-two punch at running back in Kerryon Johnson and Swift.