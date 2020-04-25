Lions draft defensive end Julian Okwara

Okwara led the Irish with 12.5 tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with eight sacks among his 38 total tackles in 2018. Unfortunately, a broken leg cut his 2019 season short, but he's a long, lanky, athletic speed rusher off the edge. He's got some quick-twitch and bend to his game.

"They're getting a pass rusher, great defensive end, someone who wreaks havoc in the backfield," Okwara said of what Lions fans can expect from his game. "I'm looking forward to that ... on and off the field. I'm a dominant player. I love to win games. I'm looking forward to bringing a championship to Detroit."

Okwara has good size (6-4, 252) and has some versatility to his game as a traditional defensive end or a stand-up, on the ball rusher in Matt Patricia's defense.

He said he's completely healed from the broken leg and ready to go whenever players are allowed back in Allen Park.

He will improve with NFL coaching, in terms of technique and his repertoire of pass-rush moves, but he's got a high ceiling due to his size and athleticism. Most analysts described him as a high-risk, high-reward player.