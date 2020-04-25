NFL Draft Weekend

Presented by

Friday, Apr 24, 2020 11:14 PM

Lions draft defensive end Julian Okwara

twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

It's a family reunion in Detroit for the Okwara family.

Current Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara is welcoming his younger brother, Julian, to the Lions family after the Lions selected the younger Okwara with their first pick in the third round Friday night, the 67th overall pick in the draft.

"It's awesome," Julian said of joining his older brother in Detroit. "I've always dreamed about this, so it's definitely a dream come true. I'm pretty much speechless. I'm still kind of letting it marinate, think about it tonight and probably will wake up tomorrow and really let it sit in."

Julian joked at the Combine back in February that he'd expect free rent from his older brother if he came to Detroit. He doubled down on those remarks Friday night.

"Oh yeah, 100 percent. It's happening," he said. "I wasn't joking. So I'm looking forward to living a rent-free year."

Okwara led the Irish with 12.5 tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with eight sacks among his 38 total tackles in 2018. Unfortunately, a broken leg cut his 2019 season short, but he's a long, lanky, athletic speed rusher off the edge. He's got some quick-twitch and bend to his game.

"They're getting a pass rusher, great defensive end, someone who wreaks havoc in the backfield," Okwara said of what Lions fans can expect from his game. "I'm looking forward to that ... on and off the field. I'm a dominant player. I love to win games. I'm looking forward to bringing a championship to Detroit."

Okwara has good size (6-4, 252) and has some versatility to his game as a traditional defensive end or a stand-up, on the ball rusher in Matt Patricia's defense.

He said he's completely healed from the broken leg and ready to go whenever players are allowed back in Allen Park.

He will improve with NFL coaching, in terms of technique and his repertoire of pass-rush moves, but he's got a high ceiling due to his size and athleticism. Most analysts described him as a high-risk, high-reward player.

Okwara recorded 77 tackles, 23.0 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in three and a half seasons in South Bend.

Related Content

General Manager Bob Quinn
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What did Quinn learn from the virtual draft process?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Bob Quinn's post-draft press conference.
Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' seventh-round selection of defensive lineman Jashon Cornell.
Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell
news

Lions draft defensive lineman Jashon Cornell

With the 235th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive lineman Jashon Cornell.
Defensive tackle John Penisini
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle John Penisini

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' sixth-round selection of defensive tackle John Penisini.
Defensive tackle John Penisini
news

Lions draft defensive tackle John Penisini

With the 197th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive tackle John Penisini.
Running back Jason Huntley
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jason Huntley

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' fifth-round selection of running back Jason Huntley.
Running back Jason Huntley
news

Lions draft running back Jason Huntley

With the 172nd overall pick, the Detroit Lions select running back Jason Huntley.
Wide Receiver Quintez Cephus
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' fifth-round selection of wide receiver Quintez Cephus.
Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
news

Lions draft wide receiver Quintez Cephus

With the 166th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select wide receiver Quintez Cephus.
Guard Logan Stenberg
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Guard Logan Stenberg

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' fourth-round selection of guard Logan Stenberg.
Guard Logan Stenberg
news

Lions trade down, draft guard Logan Stenberg

With the 121st overall pick, the Detroit Lions select guard Logan Stenberg.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Lions on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Advertising