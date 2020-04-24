NFL Draft Weekend

Thursday, Apr 23, 2020 08:55 PM

A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: Cornerback Jeff Okudah, Ohio State.

Pick: Round 1, pick 3.

Ht./Wt: 6-1, 205.

Combine workout: 4.48 40; 41-inch vertical jump; 11 feet, 3 inches standing broad jump.

Stats: 3-year player, 41 games, all 3 career interceptions in 2019 and 9 of 17 career pass breakups.

Bio: Family emigrated from Nigeria to New Jersey in 1990 and soon relocated to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where Okudah became a five-star football recruit at South Grand Prairie High School. Versatile athlete, also played wide receiver and averaged more than 24 yards per catch in 2015.

Ascended steadily at Ohio State. Did not start until 2019 but played regularly in 2018 and played well – tied for ninth on the team with 26 unassisted tackles and tied for team lead with eight pass breakups.

Started all 14 games in 2019 and was a shutdown cornerback in a big season: Sixth with 29 unassisted tackles, No. 1 with nine pass breakups and 3 picks.

Cornerback draft stats: Okudah is the 11th Ohio State cornerback drafted in the first round since 1999, and the first taken in the first round by the Lions since 1998, when they took Terry Fair of Tennessee 20th overall. That made it two straight after Bryant Westbrook of Texas fifth overall in 1997.

Cornerback offseason roster:

Returning: Justin Coleman, Jamal Agnew, Mike Jackson, Amari Oruwariye.

Added: Desmond Trufant, Darryl Roberts, Tony McRae.

Analyst's take: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: "Jeff Okudah makes so much sense, especially after Darius Slay moves on."

Mike O'Hara's take: It's a position of need, and they got the best player at the position and a top five player overall. Because of the talent and position he plays, Okudah can step in and play on Day One. That lets Coleman move back to the slot, where he played his best ball last season.

Tim Twentyman's take: This is the player who's been mocked to the Lions the most leading into the draft, and for good reason. After trading away Slay, the Lions needed to get someone to pair with Trufant on the outside. Okudah marks off all the boxes for the Lions. He's got terrific size, length and speed. He's the best cornerback in this draft, and fits exactly how the Lions like to play on the outside with their cornerbacks. He's also a perfect fit in terms of character traits and work ethic.

