A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Bio: Family emigrated from Nigeria to New Jersey in 1990 and soon relocated to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where Okudah became a five-star football recruit at South Grand Prairie High School. Versatile athlete, also played wide receiver and averaged more than 24 yards per catch in 2015.

Ascended steadily at Ohio State. Did not start until 2019 but played regularly in 2018 and played well – tied for ninth on the team with 26 unassisted tackles and tied for team lead with eight pass breakups.

Started all 14 games in 2019 and was a shutdown cornerback in a big season: Sixth with 29 unassisted tackles, No. 1 with nine pass breakups and 3 picks.

Cornerback draft stats: Okudah is the 11th Ohio State cornerback drafted in the first round since 1999, and the first taken in the first round by the Lions since 1998, when they took Terry Fair of Tennessee 20th overall. That made it two straight after Bryant Westbrook of Texas fifth overall in 1997.

Cornerback offseason roster: