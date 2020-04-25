Lions draft defensive lineman Jashon Cornell

Jashon Cornell joins Jeff Okudah and Jonah Jackson as former Ohio State teammates selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL draft, but Okudah and Jackson won't be the only familiar faces Cornell sees in Detroit.

Cornell, an All-Big Ten defensive lineman this past year, grew up in Minnesota and is close friends with Lions center Frank Ragnow. The two used to car pool around the country to football camps together while in high school.

"Me and Frank, I remember we'd fall asleep on him in the car ride, he'd drive down – we drove down to Detroit for Sound Mind, Sound Body camp together or just different camps around the country," Cornell said. "Me and Frank, we did a lot together growing up throughout our high school years.

"We'd just hop in the car at 4, 5 o'clock in the morning and go skid across country, especially us Minnesota guys. We didn't have that big exposure that most teams had. One thing us Minnesota guys, we wanted to go out there and go compete across the country and that's one thing me and Frank did at a young age because we went out and went to go compete to get our names on the chart."