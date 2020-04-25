A CLOSER LOOK: Guard Jonah Jackson

Player: Guard Jonah Jackson, Ohio State.
Pick: Round 3, 75 overall, trade with Colts.
Combine results: 5.23 40, 28 reps in the bench press; 26-inch vertical jump, 8 feet, 2 inches vertical jump.
Stats: 5 year player, but only the 2019 season at Ohio State after transferring from Rutgers. Started all 14 games for the Buckeyes.
Bio: A backup at Rutgers in 2016, started five games at center and right guard in in 2017 and 11 in 2018. Moved to left guard at Ohio State. Long arms, big hands and a powerful build are good assets for an interior lineman. Experience at center and both guard spots gives him flexibility.
Offensive line offseason roster:
Returning: C Frank Ragnow, G Beau Benzschawel, G Joe Dahl, G Kenny Wiggins; OL Oday Aboushi, OL Tyrell Crosby; T Taylor Decker; T Dan Skipper; T Matt Nelson; G Casey Tucker; G Caleb Benenoch
Added: C Russell Bodine; G Josh Garnett; T Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
Analyst's take: Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Jackson lacks ideal range and isn't nearly as effective outside his square, but his natural size, strength and tenacity are NFL-quality traits, projecting as a future NFL starter in a power scheme."
Mike O'Hara's take: An interesting pick, and general manager Bob Quinn obviously is looking to add strength to the interior of the offensive line. Jackson was highly regarded in his one season at Ohio State. Transferring from Rutgers, he contributed to a team that had a chance to win the national championship.
Tim Twentyman's take: After addressing their defensive line with their first pick in the third round (Notre Dame edge rusher Julian Okwara), Bob Quinn and the Lions turned to shoring things up along their offensive line with their second pick in the third round. Detroit traded up 10 spots to select Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson, who has an NFL-ready frame and is a road-grader in the run game. He's got NFL-quality physical traits and was a key part of the Buckeyes' offensive line in 2019. He should compete right away for a starting spot along the interior of Detroit's offensive line.