A CLOSER LOOK: Guard Jonah Jackson

Mike O'Hara's take: An interesting pick, and general manager Bob Quinn obviously is looking to add strength to the interior of the offensive line. Jackson was highly regarded in his one season at Ohio State. Transferring from Rutgers, he contributed to a team that had a chance to win the national championship.

Tim Twentyman's take: After addressing their defensive line with their first pick in the third round (Notre Dame edge rusher Julian Okwara), Bob Quinn and the Lions turned to shoring things up along their offensive line with their second pick in the third round. Detroit traded up 10 spots to select Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson, who has an NFL-ready frame and is a road-grader in the run game. He's got NFL-quality physical traits and was a key part of the Buckeyes' offensive line in 2019. He should compete right away for a starting spot along the interior of Detroit's offensive line.