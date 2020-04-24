Lions draft running back D'Andre Swift

Friday's selection by Detroit didn't come as a surprise to Swift. He said he had more contact with the Lions in the pre-draft process than most teams. Quinn and the Lions obviously had their eyes on him early in the process.

Swift was one of the top backs in this class. He now gives Detroit a terrific one-two punch in their backfield alongside Kerryon Johnson, a fellow SEC alum and second-round pick out of Auburn in 2018.

Swift has quick feet and outstanding hands, and like Johnson, can be a three-down back because of what he offers a team in the passing game out of the backfield.