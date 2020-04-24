NFL Draft Weekend

Friday, Apr 24, 2020 07:43 PM

Lions draft running back D'Andre Swift

twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Lions addressed their defense with the third overall pick Thursday night in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. With the third pick in the second round Friday night, Lions general manager Bob Quinn turned to the offense with the selection of Georgia running back D’Andre Swift.

After being selected by the Lions, Swift took part in a conference call with local reporters where he said Lions Legend Barry Sanders was one of his favorite running backs of all time.

"First thing that comes to my mind is Barry Sanders," Swift said when asked about Detroit and the Lions. "One of my favorite backs of all time.

"Everybody always talked about (Sanders). I started watching film, watching highlights, and just looking at stats and they were remarkable, unbelievable, and as I got kind of older I tried to (emulate) my game to be like his any way possible. I just love watching him."

D'Andre Swift photos

View photos of running back D'Andre Swift.

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs past the Florida defense for a 33-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
1 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs past the Florida defense for a 33-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs against Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
2 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs against Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
3 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
4 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs against Alabama during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
5 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs against Alabama during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) fends off Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back Cam Watkins (31) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
6 / 29

Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) fends off Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back Cam Watkins (31) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)
7 / 29

Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)

Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)
8 / 29

Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)

Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)
9 / 29

Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)

AP_20106579590058
10 / 29
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
11 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
12 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
15 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
16 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) hits Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
17 / 29

LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) hits Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) rushes against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
18 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) rushes against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is topped by Texas A&M linebacker Ikenna Okeke (20) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 19-13. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
19 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is topped by Texas A&M linebacker Ikenna Okeke (20) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 19-13. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) struggles for extra yardage against Texas A&M in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
20 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) struggles for extra yardage against Texas A&M in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) carries the ball as Auburn defensive back Daniel Thomas (24) tries to defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
21 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) carries the ball as Auburn defensive back Daniel Thomas (24) tries to defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift rushes against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
22 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift rushes against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift gains yardage against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
23 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift gains yardage against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
24 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
25 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
26 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is shown in action in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
27 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is shown in action in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is shown in action in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
28 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is shown in action in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is tackled by Arkansas State defensive back Darreon Jackson (34) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
29 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is tackled by Arkansas State defensive back Darreon Jackson (34) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Friday's selection by Detroit didn't come as a surprise to Swift. He said he had more contact with the Lions in the pre-draft process than most teams. Quinn and the Lions obviously had their eyes on him early in the process.

Swift was one of the top backs in this class. He now gives Detroit a terrific one-two punch in their backfield alongside Kerryon Johnson, a fellow SEC alum and second-round pick out of Auburn in 2018.

Swift has quick feet and outstanding hands, and like Johnson, can be a three-down back because of what he offers a team in the passing game out of the backfield.

Swift rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his last two seasons for the Bulldogs. He totaled 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns on 196 carries (6.2 yards per attempt) this past season with another 24 catches for 216 yards (9.0 yards per catch) and a touchdown. He averaged better than 6.0 yards per carry in each of the last two seasons. His 6.6-yard average per rush over his Georgia career set a new school record previously held by Todd Gurley.

Related Links

Swift is a patient runner with terrific short-area quickness and explosive home-run potential (4.48 speed). He has an uncanny ability to make defenders miss, and quarterback Matthew Stafford should like have having a back like him to pair with Johnson.

Swift said he knows a lot about Johnson from his SEC days, along with fellow Lions running back Bo Scarbrough, who played in the SEC at Alabama. Swift is excited to join forces in a mostly SEC backfield in Detroit in 2020. 

The Lions ranked 21st in rushing last season (103.1 yards per game). A player like Swift, paired with Johnson, should help those numbers considerably for Detroit in 2020.

"I think just getting in space more," Swift said of something he's looking to show more of in the NFL. "Whether that be running routes in the slot. Just being able to use my abilities to really showcase my talents. I think I can do that a lot more as far as getting in space and just being a mismatch."

Since 2017, Swift ranked in the Top 25 in college football in yards per route run, passer rating when targeted, explosive receptions, missed tackles forced after the catch, yards per carry, yards after contact per attempt, and first down/touchdown percentage on rushes, per Pro Football Focus stats.

The Lions look to be getting an explosive weapon for their offense in Swift.

Advertising