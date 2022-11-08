O'HARA: What we learned from Week 9

The Lions already had turned back one of Green Bay's scoring threats when rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson intercepted an underthrow by Rodgers in the end zone, and the Packers were driving again midway through the second quarter.

On fourth and three at the Lions' 38-yard line with less than three minutes left in a scoreless first half, Rodgers launched a pass down the right sideline to wide receiver Allen Lazard for an apparent 26-yard gain to the Lions' 12

The Packers were threatening again – but not for long. After some delay, head coach Dan Campbell threw the red challenge flag.

After a video review, referee Tra Blake announced that the call on the field had been overturned. There was no catch, and no points for the Packers.

The decision on whether to throw the challenge flag is the end result of a group effort. Campbell communicated with Jon Dykema, who was stationed upstairs in the press box and viewing the play on the television broadcast.

"I was on with him, asking him if it's catch, no catch," Campbell said. "When he came back yelling 'Throw it,' it was definitely 100 percent that we were going to get it."

The Lions took over and drove to their first touchdown – a one-yard pass to tight end Shane Zylstra for the touchdown. Jamaal Williams' run for the two-point conversion gave the Lions an 8-0 lead that they never surrendered.