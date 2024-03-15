 Skip to main content
Davenport reunites with Campbell & Glenn in Detroit: 'It's a great opportunity'

Mar 14, 2024 at 08:35 PM
Mike OHara

Columnist

Marcus Davenport feels comfortable about restarting his career in his recovery from an injury that ended his 2023 season early while playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

Before last season, Davenport played his first five NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints, where current Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn played key roles on the Saints coaching staff.

Davenport, who signed with the Lions as a free agent, feels a strong connection to Campbell and Glenn.

"It's great to be around people I know," he said at a press conference Thursday evening. "To see guys that have the same vision I have.

"It's a great opportunity."

Davenport was drafted by the Saints in the first round and 14th overall in 2018.

He spent five seasons with the Saints before going to the Vikings as a free agent in 2023.

The Lions are looking to strengthen their pass rush. The addition of Davenport might to some degree.

At 6-6 and 265 pounds he showed flashes of being an effective pass rusher. He posted 21.5 sacks in his first four seasons, with a high of nine in 2021.

His production dropped off markedly in 2022. In 15 games, with nine starts, he had only a half sack in what became his last season with the Saints.

Marcus Davenport photos

View photos of new Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport walks off the field before the team's preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport (0) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) prepares to block Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport (0) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport (0) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 01, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport (0) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Sep. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) rushes the quarterback against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) celebrates after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Davenport relayed a story about Campbell from when he had to take over as interim head coach briefly while Sean Payton had COVID.

Campbell gave a stirring, motivational speech.

"I just remember his energy," Davenport said. "It wasn't like biting kneecaps. It was something along the lines of, we've got grit. That's the message I took away."

