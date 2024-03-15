Davenport reunites with Campbell & Glenn in Detroit: 'It's a great opportunity'

Marcus Davenport feels comfortable about restarting his career in his recovery from an injury that ended his 2023 season early while playing for the Minnesota Vikings.
Before last season, Davenport played his first five NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints, where current Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn played key roles on the Saints coaching staff.
Davenport, who signed with the Lions as a free agent, feels a strong connection to Campbell and Glenn.
"It's great to be around people I know," he said at a press conference Thursday evening. "To see guys that have the same vision I have.
"It's a great opportunity."
Davenport was drafted by the Saints in the first round and 14th overall in 2018.
He spent five seasons with the Saints before going to the Vikings as a free agent in 2023.
The Lions are looking to strengthen their pass rush. The addition of Davenport might to some degree.
At 6-6 and 265 pounds he showed flashes of being an effective pass rusher. He posted 21.5 sacks in his first four seasons, with a high of nine in 2021.
His production dropped off markedly in 2022. In 15 games, with nine starts, he had only a half sack in what became his last season with the Saints.
Davenport relayed a story about Campbell from when he had to take over as interim head coach briefly while Sean Payton had COVID.
Campbell gave a stirring, motivational speech.
"I just remember his energy," Davenport said. "It wasn't like biting kneecaps. It was something along the lines of, we've got grit. That's the message I took away."