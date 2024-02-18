O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 29

2017: TE David Njoku, Miami (Fla.)

Drafted by Cleveland Browns.

Ht./Wt. 6-4/246.

95 career games played, 66 starts.

287 career catches, 3,264 yards gained, and 25 TD.

Draft rating: The Browns snagged a winner with this one – but could have done better.

Possible better pick: The Steelers took pass rush star T.J. Watt with the next pick.

2016: DT Robert Nkemdiche, Mississippi

Drafted by Arizona Cardinals.

Ht./Wt. 6-3/296.

Played six NFL seasons – 38 games, six starts, and 4.5 career sacks.

Draft rating: Journeyman level player.

Possible better pick: DE Emmanuel Ogbah. Drafted 32nd, has been more productive.

2015: WR Phillip Dorsett, Miami (Fla.)

Drafted by Indianapolis Colts.

Ht./Wt. 5-10/192.

Still active in his ninth season with Denver, his seventh team. Played 94 career games, 20 starts. 151 career catches, 12 TDs.

Draft rating: A journeyman who played for seven teams.

Possible better pick: DT Malcom Brown played 106 games with 97 starts for three teams. He was drafted three picks after Dorsett.

2014: DT Dominique Easley, Florida

Drafted by New England Patriots.

Ht./Wt. 6-2/263.

Played 41 games with six starts in two years with the Patriots and two with the Rams. Played his last game with the Rams in 2018. Had 6.5 career sacks.

Draft rating: The Patriots failed to get value for a first-round pick.

Possible better choice: Defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Bradley Roby were drafted with the next two picks. Both had more than double the production of Easley.

Bonus 29 pick: 1988: Linebacker Chris Spielman, Ohio State

It was the first pick in the second round. The NFL had 28 teams at the time, and the pick was acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Spielman was an instant starter and a fan favorite. He was first-team All-Pro once and made the Pro Bowl four times in his eight seasons with the Lions.

He played his last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills after signing there as a free agent.