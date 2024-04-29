O'HARA: What we learned from the 2024 NFL Draft

GM Brad Holmes again showed his reputation for being ready to act and react in building the Detroit Lions' roster.

That is what we learned again in Holmes' shuffle of draft picks that allowed Holmes to acquire players in key areas, and his willingness to draft players at the same position – as he did in the first and second rounds of this year's draft.

There is also a comment from Holmes on a conversation he had with head coach Dan Campbell on Friday before the Lions made their pick.