O'HARA: What we learned from the 2024 NFL Draft

GM Brad Holmes again showed his reputation for being ready to act and react in building the Detroit Lions' roster.
That is what we learned again in Holmes' shuffle of draft picks that allowed Holmes to acquire players in key areas, and his willingness to draft players at the same position – as he did in the first and second rounds of this year's draft.
There is also a comment from Holmes on a conversation he had with head coach Dan Campbell on Friday before the Lions made their pick.
When Campbell and Holmes got to work Friday, they started discussing the possibilities for what they would do with their second-round pick. One of the possibilities: A second cornerback to go with Terrion Arnold, who they had drafted in the first round Thursday night.
"We talked about that," Holmes said. "We didn't know it was going to happen."
The Lions traded up five spots – from 29 to 24 – to get Arnold. They stayed at 61 in the second round to get cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
"Ennis was a guy we had ranked very, very high," Holmes said. "He's another one we didn't think would make it that far. We were thrilled he landed there.
"Those were also our top two ranked cornerbacks. They both fit us like a glove. We're not going to reach for a cornerback just to get a cornerback."
Money perspective: Amon-Ra St. Brown was in town for draft weekend after signing a contract extension with the Lions.
He spoke to the media Friday before Round 2 of the Draft and was asked if he had anything he wanted to buy.
"I'm not really a guy that spends money like that," St. Brown said. "Definitely I want to take care of my family. First and foremost, I'll probably take care of that. Without them I wouldn't be here now.
"Just take care of them so they don't have to worry about anything. One of my goals is to take care of them."
Detroit hosts: There was a different element to the draft this year, one that had nothing to do with fast-rising prospects or trade strategy.
Holmes opened his post-draft press conference with how the City of Detroit had come up a winner with its efforts in hosting the the three-day event.
It attracted more than 750,000 fans, a record for the draft, and was something that Holmes said would resonate world wide.
Good show, Detroit.