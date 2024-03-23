O'HARA: What we learned from 2024 free agency

We've learned again that fans can't wait to find out what moves GM Brad Holmes has made to strengthen the Detroit Lions' roster.
By all accounts Holmes and his staff have had another strong showing either by signing free agents, re-signing their own players or a trade. The Lions were successful in addressing key areas – defensive line, cornerback and guard.
It was worth the wait, and there is more to come.
Kevin Zeitler has been a quality starter for four teams in 12 seasons – since being drafted by the Bengals in 2012 out of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin is known for developing offensive linemen and running backs. Zeitler is a chip off that block, and a big one at 6-4 and 315 pounds.
Zeitler has played right guard exclusively in the NFL. He said in an interview with Detroit media that he expects to play right guard for the Lions.
That will put him between right tackle Penei Sewell and center Frank Ragnow.
It's an imposing trio. Ragnow has made the Pro Bowl three times and All Pro twice in the last four seasons. Sewell has made the Pro Bowl twice and All Pro once in his three seasons.
Zeitler made the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2023.
He's looking forward to lining up between Ragnow and Sewell, with Taylor Decker at left tackle and Graham Glasgow at left guard.
"It's awesome," Zeitler said. "I always want to play with great players and obviously you can't get much better than those two.
"I'm going to do whatever I can to raise my level and make sure we get our job done on the right side."
Defensive back Amik Robertson's path to the NFL differed considerably from Zeitler's. As a fourth-round pick by the Raiders, Robertson did not have a starting job waiting for him.
Out of Louisiana Tech, he played eight games without a start as a rookie and 10 games with two starts in his second season.
He showed enough in those two seasons to become a more important member of the Raiders' secondary. He played all 17 games in the last two seasons.
He started 19 games in his last two seasons and intercepted four passes – two in each season.
At 5-8 and 187 pounds he brings a lot of energy to the field in a small package. He plays with swagger.
"That's very important," he said in a interview with Detroit media. "That's what got me here, and that's what's keeping me in this league.
"You know 5-8 coming from Louisiana Tech. Come on, man, it's not easy."