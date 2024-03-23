O'HARA: What we learned from 2024 free agency

"It's awesome," Zeitler said. "I always want to play with great players and obviously you can't get much better than those two.

"I'm going to do whatever I can to raise my level and make sure we get our job done on the right side."

Defensive back Amik Robertson's path to the NFL differed considerably from Zeitler's. As a fourth-round pick by the Raiders, Robertson did not have a starting job waiting for him.

Out of Louisiana Tech, he played eight games without a start as a rookie and 10 games with two starts in his second season.