Draft Coverage

A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Terrion Arnold

Apr 25, 2024 at 11:45 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: Cornerback Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Pick: Round 1, 24th overall

Ht/Wt: 6' 0'', 189 lbs

Combine results: 4.5-second 40-yard dash | 37'' vertical jump | 10'9'' broad jump

Terrion Arnold photos

View photos of cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) defends Mississippi State wide receiver Jaden Walley (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) sets up on defense against Middle Tennessee during the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) sets up during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) dives to tackle Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) celebrates after an interception on an NCAA college football game's final play for a win over Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) and Malachi Moore celebrate an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) intercepts the ball on an NCAA college football game's final play, sealing a win over Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) looks on. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) warms up during practice Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) breaks up a pass to Austin Peay wide receiver Drae McCray (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Bio: First-team Associated Press All-American. First-team All-SEC. Tied for sixth in the FBS with 5 INTs, tied for fifth with 17 passes defended (12 PBUs).

Analyst's take: Twitchy man-cover corner with outstanding athletic ability and the skill set to bring in ball production at the professional level. Arnold possesses average size but plays with a desired level of aggression and competitiveness in both phases of his job. He's fast and agile to match up against a variety of receiver flavors on the outside or in the slot. Arnold could squeeze routes tighter from off coverages and limit the yards after catch with a slightly different approach. - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Twentyman's take: Arnold was primarily an outside cornerback at Alabama but played inside this past season too. He led the SEC in both passes defended (17) and interceptions (five) in 2023, and the Lions are hoping that kind of ball production translates to the NFL. He also chipped in 63 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss, so he doesn't mind sticking his head in the run game.

Arnold has a chance to come in and compete for the No. 2 cornerback spot and make an immediate impact.

O'Hara's take: GM Brad Holmes stayed true to his word that any move he made in the 2024 draft would be for the benefit of the team.

Holmes made that move late in the draft Thursday night, getting cornerback Terrion Arnold of Alabama with the 24th pick overall. The pick was acquired in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. The Lions gave up their own 29th and 73rd picks from this year's draft and received a future seventh-round pick in 2025.

