A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Terrion Arnold

Player: Cornerback Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Pick: Round 1, 24th overall
Ht/Wt: 6' 0'', 189 lbs
Combine results: 4.5-second 40-yard dash | 37'' vertical jump | 10'9'' broad jump
Bio: First-team Associated Press All-American. First-team All-SEC. Tied for sixth in the FBS with 5 INTs, tied for fifth with 17 passes defended (12 PBUs).
Analyst's take: Twitchy man-cover corner with outstanding athletic ability and the skill set to bring in ball production at the professional level. Arnold possesses average size but plays with a desired level of aggression and competitiveness in both phases of his job. He's fast and agile to match up against a variety of receiver flavors on the outside or in the slot. Arnold could squeeze routes tighter from off coverages and limit the yards after catch with a slightly different approach. - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Twentyman's take: Arnold was primarily an outside cornerback at Alabama but played inside this past season too. He led the SEC in both passes defended (17) and interceptions (five) in 2023, and the Lions are hoping that kind of ball production translates to the NFL. He also chipped in 63 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss, so he doesn't mind sticking his head in the run game.
Arnold has a chance to come in and compete for the No. 2 cornerback spot and make an immediate impact.
O'Hara's take: GM Brad Holmes stayed true to his word that any move he made in the 2024 draft would be for the benefit of the team.
Holmes made that move late in the draft Thursday night, getting cornerback Terrion Arnold of Alabama with the 24th pick overall. The pick was acquired in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. The Lions gave up their own 29th and 73rd picks from this year's draft and received a future seventh-round pick in 2025.