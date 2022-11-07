TIM AND MIKE: Week 9 observations

Cashing in: Sometimes it pays to miss, even when you aren't trying to. That was the case for the Lions after they scored the game's first touchdown Sunday. Kicker Michael Badgley's extra point attempt went wide, but the Packers were flagged for running into the kicker. Head coach Dan Campbell elected to move the ball to the one-yard line. From there, Jamaal Williams ran for two extra points, giving the Lions an 8-0 lead. It would have been 6-0 without the penalty – Mike O'Hara