TIM AND MIKE: Week 9 observations

Nov 07, 2022 at 12:37 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Cashing in: Sometimes it pays to miss, even when you aren't trying to. That was the case for the Lions after they scored the game's first touchdown Sunday. Kicker Michael Badgley's extra point attempt went wide, but the Packers were flagged for running into the kicker. Head coach Dan Campbell elected to move the ball to the one-yard line. From there, Jamaal Williams ran for two extra points, giving the Lions an 8-0 lead. It would have been 6-0 without the penalty – Mike O'Hara

Big impact: Second-year cornerback Jerry Jacobs played just one snap on defense Weeks 7 & 8 as he worked back into game shape playing mostly on special teams. Jacobs played 45 defensive snaps Sunday against the Packers and recorded three solo tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended. He was thrown at four times and didn't give up a single reception. He played physical all game, and finished as one of Detroit's highest graded defenders Sunday, per Pro Football Focus. – Tim Twentyman

Seeing red: The Lions had the advantage in the red zone, and it proved to be the difference in the game. The Lions were 2-for-2 in scoring TDs in the red zone. The Packers were 0-2. – Mike O'Hara

Run first: The Lions now have 1,073 rushing yards through the first eight games of the season, which is the most rushing yards through the first eight games of any Lions season since 1998. Campbell continues to rely on this team's strength offensively, which is running behind one of the best offensive lines in the league. – Tim Twentyman

Related Links

Speaking of the o-line: The Packers did not record a single sack of Lions quarterback Jared Goff Sunday. Goff was hit just three times all game. Center Frank Ragnow led the way upfront, not allowing a single pressure all contest. – Tim Twentyman

Ball Control: It did not work to the Packers' advantage. They had a 69-57 advantage in plays run, and 34:42 to 24:18 in possession time. They also gained 389 yards to 254 for the Lions. The key advantage for the Lions – a 15-9 win. – Mike O'Hara

Turnover machine: Lions rookie safety Kerby Joseph is just the fourth NFL defensive back in the last 23 years to produce two forced fumbles and two interceptions through the first eight games of his career. – Tim Twentyman

Third-down defense: The Packers were 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) converting on third down, but it was the type of third-down conversions the Lions gave up that needs to be a point of emphasis before next week's game in Chicago. 3rd & 10 (Aaron Rodgers scramble for 16), 3rd & 10 (Rodgers pass to Allen Lazard for 47), 3rd & 7 (Rodgers to Lazard for 8); 3rd & 17 (Rodgers scrambles for 18). Those 3rd and 10-plus can be daggers for a defense. Though Detroit overcame them for the win Sunday, that won't always be the case. – Tim Twentyman

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: What will Swift's snap count look like moving forward?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

NOTEBOOK: Joseph's stellar game cut short due to injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

news

FOUR DOWNS: Rookies step up in Lions' win over Packers

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers includes rookies step up, defensive stand, tight end impact and relying on strength.

news

RECAP: Lions vs. Packers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Packers

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Packers matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Packers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Packers matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: Jacobs excited to play snaps on defense this week

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including how cornerback Jerry Jacobs is looking forward to more playing time, preparing for the Green Bay Packers and more.

news

Rookie TE James Mitchell feels ready for an increased role

As the Detroit Lions look to replace T.J. Hockenson's production on offense, rookie tight end James Mitchell feels ready for an increased role.

news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown could be in line for even more production

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's potential increase in production, injury updates and more.

news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson and Dave Fipp.

news

NOTEBOOK: GM Brad Holmes explains Hockenson trade

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including GM Brad Holmes' view on the T.J. Hockenson trade, injury updates and more.

Advertising