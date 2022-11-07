TIM AND MIKE: Week 9 observations

Cashing in: Sometimes it pays to miss, even when you aren't trying to. That was the case for the Lions after they scored the game's first touchdown Sunday. Kicker Michael Badgley's extra point attempt went wide, but the Packers were flagged for running into the kicker. Head coach Dan Campbell elected to move the ball to the one-yard line. From there, Jamaal Williams ran for two extra points, giving the Lions an 8-0 lead. It would have been 6-0 without the penalty – Mike O'Hara
Big impact: Second-year cornerback Jerry Jacobs played just one snap on defense Weeks 7 & 8 as he worked back into game shape playing mostly on special teams. Jacobs played 45 defensive snaps Sunday against the Packers and recorded three solo tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended. He was thrown at four times and didn't give up a single reception. He played physical all game, and finished as one of Detroit's highest graded defenders Sunday, per Pro Football Focus. – Tim Twentyman
Seeing red: The Lions had the advantage in the red zone, and it proved to be the difference in the game. The Lions were 2-for-2 in scoring TDs in the red zone. The Packers were 0-2. – Mike O'Hara
Run first: The Lions now have 1,073 rushing yards through the first eight games of the season, which is the most rushing yards through the first eight games of any Lions season since 1998. Campbell continues to rely on this team's strength offensively, which is running behind one of the best offensive lines in the league. – Tim Twentyman
Speaking of the o-line: The Packers did not record a single sack of Lions quarterback Jared Goff Sunday. Goff was hit just three times all game. Center Frank Ragnow led the way upfront, not allowing a single pressure all contest. – Tim Twentyman
Ball Control: It did not work to the Packers' advantage. They had a 69-57 advantage in plays run, and 34:42 to 24:18 in possession time. They also gained 389 yards to 254 for the Lions. The key advantage for the Lions – a 15-9 win. – Mike O'Hara
Turnover machine: Lions rookie safety Kerby Joseph is just the fourth NFL defensive back in the last 23 years to produce two forced fumbles and two interceptions through the first eight games of his career. – Tim Twentyman
Third-down defense: The Packers were 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) converting on third down, but it was the type of third-down conversions the Lions gave up that needs to be a point of emphasis before next week's game in Chicago. 3rd & 10 (Aaron Rodgers scramble for 16), 3rd & 10 (Rodgers pass to Allen Lazard for 47), 3rd & 7 (Rodgers to Lazard for 8); 3rd & 17 (Rodgers scrambles for 18). Those 3rd and 10-plus can be daggers for a defense. Though Detroit overcame them for the win Sunday, that won't always be the case. – Tim Twentyman