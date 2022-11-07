KEY QUESTIONS: What will Swift's snap count look like moving forward?

How big of a test do the Lions have this week trying to stop Justin Fields and the Bears' rushing attack?

Campbell joked that he was kicking back with his feet up after Sunday's win and was snapped back into football mode knowing Fields rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown and threw three touchdown passes in the narrow loss to Miami. The Bears' offense totaled 252 rushing yards in that contest.

"They're doing a really good job with him," Campbell said of Fields and the Bears' offense. "I haven't gotten through all (of the Chicago tape) yet but watched a little bit and they are doing a heck of a job building it around his strengths and what he's able to do and we all know he's a hell of an athlete. And he can hurt you with his legs and his arms. So, it'll be a big test."

The Lions haven't had the most success this season against mobile quarterbacks. Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown Week 1. Seattle's Geno Smith rushed for 49 yards and a score on just seven attempts Week 4.

We'll see what Campbell and his staff come up with this week to counter Fields and the Bears' No. 1 ranked rushing offense.

What will the secondary combinations look like moving forward?

Campbell was certainly impressed with Will Harris in the slot so don't be surprised if we see more of him there moving forward. On the outside opposite Jeff Okudah, Campbell said he liked the way both Mike Hughes and Jerry Jacobs played. It's going to be tough to get Jacobs off the field with the way he played Sunday. He was thrown at four times and didn't give up a reception. He also had a tackle for loss and a pass defended.