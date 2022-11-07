KEY QUESTIONS: What will Swift's snap count look like moving forward?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Detroit's 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field Sunday afternoon. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Lions and gives the team a boost heading into another NFC North matchup this week in Chicago.
Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday presser.
What are the important injury updates from Sunday?
Rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez left the game in the first half with a right arm injury and he was getting tests done on Monday. Rodriguez was able to go back into the game after initially suffering the injury, but did irritate it, according to Campbell, and was limited to just 19 snaps. It sounds like a day-to-day thing at this point.
Safety Kerby Joseph, who left in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion, seems to be on track to move through the NFL's return-to-play concussion protocol, much like wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Brock Wright the previous two weeks.
That's certainly good news for the Lions' defense. Joseph had two interceptions Sunday and has forced a turnover in three straight contests.
What is running back D’Andre Swift's usage going to look like moving forward?
Swift played just 10 snaps against the Packers as he continues to work his way back from shoulder and ankle injuries. He played 33 snaps the week before against Miami.
Where is Swift at physically? Will this be his role moving forward?
"We're hopeful what we gave him this week we didn't feel like was too much," Campbell said.
Campbell didn't have that same feeling last week after his 33 reps against the Dolphins. The good news is Campbell said Swift didn't suffer any setbacks this week.
"We gave him enough plays to where we felt like he could handle it and we could use the things that he does well," Campbell said. "We're hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week."
What stood out to Campbell watching the tape of Sunday's win?
Campbell pointed to two things.
First, the defensive performance. He mentioned the first six defensive possessions where the Lions got an interception, interception, turnover on downs, kneeldown before the half, a punt and another interception. It's the best performance the defense has had all year and there were several key contributors. Campbell singled out Joseph and second-year linebacker Derrick Barnes in particular as players who had their best performances so far.
Second, although the offense didn't have their best game overall from a numbers standpoint, Campbell liked the way the offense answered a Green Bay touchdown at the end of the third quarter with one of their own on their next possession. That was a 13-play, 70-yard drive for the Lions to go up by two scores.
How big of a test do the Lions have this week trying to stop Justin Fields and the Bears' rushing attack?
Campbell joked that he was kicking back with his feet up after Sunday's win and was snapped back into football mode knowing Fields rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown and threw three touchdown passes in the narrow loss to Miami. The Bears' offense totaled 252 rushing yards in that contest.
"They're doing a really good job with him," Campbell said of Fields and the Bears' offense. "I haven't gotten through all (of the Chicago tape) yet but watched a little bit and they are doing a heck of a job building it around his strengths and what he's able to do and we all know he's a hell of an athlete. And he can hurt you with his legs and his arms. So, it'll be a big test."
The Lions haven't had the most success this season against mobile quarterbacks. Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown Week 1. Seattle's Geno Smith rushed for 49 yards and a score on just seven attempts Week 4.
We'll see what Campbell and his staff come up with this week to counter Fields and the Bears' No. 1 ranked rushing offense.
What will the secondary combinations look like moving forward?
Campbell was certainly impressed with Will Harris in the slot so don't be surprised if we see more of him there moving forward. On the outside opposite Jeff Okudah, Campbell said he liked the way both Mike Hughes and Jerry Jacobs played. It's going to be tough to get Jacobs off the field with the way he played Sunday. He was thrown at four times and didn't give up a reception. He also had a tackle for loss and a pass defended.
"We like both of them," Campbell said of Hughes and Jacobs on the outside. "And we love Will at the nickel. Man, he really stepped in there and played well. You guys know Will's our Swiss Army Knife. He can do a lot of things for us. We needed him to play nickel and I thought he really stepped up."