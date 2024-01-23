O'HARA: What we learned from the Divisional Round

"All you got to do is get in," Campbell said. "It's about placing yourself in the very best position to where you can move. You get a home game. Then maybe you get a second home game. And now, all of a sudden it gets a little easier.

"And if you're able to get a one seed, you've only got to win two games. That's always the objective. Once you get in, then it's about matchups. You find a way to win. You might have to win two to nothing, that's okay. A win's a win in the playoffs.