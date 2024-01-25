O'HARA'S NFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Lions just one game away from ultimate goal

49ers view:

Quarterback Brock Purdy and his San Francisco 49ers teammates knew their season was on the line when they took possession on their 31-yard line with 6:18 left and the Packers holding a 21-17 lead.

Purdy knew that he had not played particularly well to that point. He also knew that the pressure was on his back to lead a drive to a winning touchdown.

"There's obviously plays you think about as the game goes on," Purdy said in his postgame press conference. "All that kind of stuff can run through your mind.

"We had time on the clock. It's not like you have to be a super hero and make a play."

Purdy, in his second season as the 49ers' starting quarterback, had time and talented teammates on his side. He used those resources, completing six of seven passes for 47 yards on the possession.

Christian McCaffrey got the go-ahead touchdown on a six-yard run. The win was clinched when Packers QB Jordan Love had a pass intercepted on a wild throw.

The 49ers move on to face the Detroit Lions Sunday for the NFC Championship, with the winner going to the Super Bowl.

"For us to capitalize like that, it was huge," Purdy said. "We have too many good players on this team – so many players that are difference makers.