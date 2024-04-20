Decker talks mindset heading into new season, Zeitler addition

Taylor Decker has found that there are carry-over effects from the Detroit Lions' extended season that ended with them one game short of making it to the Super Bowl.

"We're going to be here and we're going to work together and get this thing rolling. It's always good to be back," Decker said this week as he prepares for his ninth season as the Lions' starting left tackle. "We go away in the offseason and we do our own thing. These are the guys we go to battle with.