Decker talks mindset heading into new season, Zeitler addition

Apr 20, 2024 at 07:00 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

Taylor Decker has found that there are carry-over effects from the Detroit Lions' extended season that ended with them one game short of making it to the Super Bowl.

"We're going to be here and we're going to work together and get this thing rolling. It's always good to be back," Decker said this week as he prepares for his ninth season as the Lions' starting left tackle. "We go away in the offseason and we do our own thing. These are the guys we go to battle with.

"It's always good to see your friends again."

The Lions began their official offseason workout program this week.

If it seemed to start earlier than usual, that's only because the Lions played longer last season. They played 20 games – 17 in the regular season and three in the playoffs.

A loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship kept the Lions one game from making it to the Super Bowl. The 49ers rallied from a 24-7 deficit to win.

"It was a disappointment for us, but I I don't think that's going to change our mindset or how we feel about ourselves that we came up short," Decker said. "We have bigger goals ahead of us."

The Lions are making a key change on an offensive line that is considered one of the NFL's best.

Left guard Jonah Jackson departed via free agency. Graham Glasgow, who was re-signed this offseason, is slated to move from right guard to left guard. Kevin Zeitler, a proven 12-year starter, was signed to play right guard.

Decker considers Zeitler an 'old-school' type of player.

"He's going to be a great addition," Decker said. "He loves football."

