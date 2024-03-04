O'HARA: What we learned from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine 

Regrets: If there was one call he could take back, it was calling the running play on third & goal in the final series against the 49ers in the NFC Championship.

David Montgomery was thrown for a loss. The Lions had to use their third and final timeout. Jameson Williams caught a TD pass on fourth down, but the Lions were out of timeouts and didn't get the ball back.

"I should have waited until fourth down," Campbell said. "The smarter thing is you throw it and at least you know the clock stops or you score.

"And you hold the time out."

Obviously, the wrong play call by the coach.