A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Player: Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
Pick: Round 2, 61st overall
Ht/Wt: 5' 11'', 183 lbs
Combine results: 4.51-second 40-yard dash | 10' 0'' broad jump
View photos of cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Bio: Played in nine games with eight starts (35 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 4 PBUs, FF). Missed four games with a groin injury.
Analyst's take: Rakestraw plays the game with good physicality and a competitive tilt that defensive back coaches will enjoy. He's strong but not as big or fast as teams usually like when picking within the first three rounds of the draft. However, he's hard-nosed in press and has the body control and anticipation to play a sticky brand of man coverage over the first two levels. - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Twentyman's take: Brad Holmes and the Lions certainly aren't messing around when it comes to improving the league's 27th ranked passing defense. Taking back-to-back cornerbacks with their first two picks in the first and second rounds of the NFL Draft means the Lions will have terrific competition at the position. Rakestraw is a speedy, physical cornerback who is terrific in press man and good against the run. All prerequisites to play the position for coordinator Aaron Glenn's defense.
O'Hara's take: Drafting Rakestraw out of Missouri gives the Lions a pair of cornerbacks with their first two picks in the 2024 draft. Previously, the Lions drafted Terrion Arnold of Alabama in the first round. Rakestraw was a four-year player at Missouri. He started eight of nine games in 2023, missing four games because of a groin injury.