A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Twentyman's take: Brad Holmes and the Lions certainly aren't messing around when it comes to improving the league's 27th ranked passing defense. Taking back-to-back cornerbacks with their first two picks in the first and second rounds of the NFL Draft means the Lions will have terrific competition at the position. Rakestraw is a speedy, physical cornerback who is terrific in press man and good against the run. All prerequisites to play the position for coordinator Aaron Glenn's defense.