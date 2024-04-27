 Skip to main content
A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Apr 26, 2024 at 09:50 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

Pick: Round 2, 61st overall

Ht/Wt: 5' 11'', 183 lbs

Combine results: 4.51-second 40-yard dash | 10' 0'' broad jump

Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson fumbles the ball out of bounds as he is hit by Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr., left, and Jayden Jernigan (0) celebrate a defensive stop against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Mississippi State running back Lee Witherspoon (22) is upended by Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) after a short gain during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 51-32. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, right, is tackled by Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr., left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. covers a play against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) tries to stop Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner (85) is tackled by Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., right, breaks up a would be touchdown pass intended for Florida wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (80) tries to make a catch as he's defended by Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Bio: Played in nine games with eight starts (35 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 4 PBUs, FF). Missed four games with a groin injury.

Analyst's take: Rakestraw plays the game with good physicality and a competitive tilt that defensive back coaches will enjoy. He's strong but not as big or fast as teams usually like when picking within the first three rounds of the draft. However, he's hard-nosed in press and has the body control and anticipation to play a sticky brand of man coverage over the first two levels. - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Twentyman's take: Brad Holmes and the Lions certainly aren't messing around when it comes to improving the league's 27th ranked passing defense. Taking back-to-back cornerbacks with their first two picks in the first and second rounds of the NFL Draft means the Lions will have terrific competition at the position. Rakestraw is a speedy, physical cornerback who is terrific in press man and good against the run. All prerequisites to play the position for coordinator Aaron Glenn's defense.

O'Hara's take: Drafting Rakestraw out of Missouri gives the Lions a pair of cornerbacks with their first two picks in the 2024 draft. Previously, the Lions drafted Terrion Arnold of Alabama in the first round. Rakestraw was a four-year player at Missouri. He started eight of nine games in 2023, missing four games because of a groin injury.

