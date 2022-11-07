O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions turn to defense to secure win over Packers

We start with the defense.

1. Picking on Rodgers:

The Lions did something they hadn't earlier – get turnovers. And they did something to Rodgers that has seldom been done in his stellar career by intercepting three of his passes.

That ties the most interceptions Rodgers has had in one game in his career, and the three picks were the most he has had against an opponent in the NFC North.

But more important was how the defense foiled Rodgers at key times.

"Our defense was insane," said left tackle Taylor Decker, who watched from the sidelines between offensive possessions.

All three interceptions were from players drafted in 2022.

Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, drafted second overall, had one interception on a deflection. Safety Kerby Joseph, a third-round pick, had two interceptions before going out with a hard hit that put him in the concussion protocol.

In the end, the Lions closed out the game with a defensive stand. Rodgers threw four straight incomplete passes when the Packers had first down at the Lions' 17-yard line on their last possession.

"I'm proud of our guys," Campbell said. "They just don't go away. They think they can win every game. We made one more play today.