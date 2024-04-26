St. Brown reflects on journey with Lions: 'It's like a Cinderella story'

He allowed himself to enjoy a rare moment of self-reflection and tell himself 'I did it.'

It is out of character for St. Brown to brag about himself, but there is no doubt that he belongs among the NFL's stars. He has earned that moment.

"I was in a car by myself," he said in a press conference at the Lions' Allen Park headquarters. "I was at Ford Field and then had to go back home. My Dad called me and I talked to him for about two minutes.

"He told me how excited he was and proud of me he was. And then one of my best friends texted me. I was close to crying but I didn't. I was just super excited.