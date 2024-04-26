 Skip to main content
Advertising

St. Brown reflects on journey with Lions: 'It's like a Cinderella story'

Apr 26, 2024 at 03:06 PM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

There was a moment when the recognition of what he has accomplished hit Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Three seasons of being among the leaders in receptions among wide receivers validates how he ranks among the leaders in the NFL.

So does the lucrative contract extension he has signed. And so does the respect he gets from teammates for his tireless work ethic and drive to get better every day.

He allowed himself to enjoy a rare moment of self-reflection and tell himself 'I did it.'

It is out of character for St. Brown to brag about himself, but there is no doubt that he belongs among the NFL's stars. He has earned that moment.

"I was in a car by myself," he said in a press conference at the Lions' Allen Park headquarters. "I was at Ford Field and then had to go back home. My Dad called me and I talked to him for about two minutes.

"He told me how excited he was and proud of me he was. And then one of my best friends texted me. I was close to crying but I didn't. I was just super excited.

"I felt like a lot of weight has been lifted off my shoulders."

Amon-Ra St. Brown photos

View photos of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

St. Brown has been one of the leaders in the Lions' three-year rise from the bottom of the NFC North to the top.

"The whole journey that I've had is surprising, just being here with the guys that came in," he said. "A lot of the nucleus is still here.

"For me, it's like a Cinderella story. The whole journey, it seems unreal."

Related Content

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Terrion Arnold

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' first-round selection of cornerback Terrion Arnold.
news

Decker talks mindset heading into new season, Zeitler addition

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker talked to media this week about his mindset heading into a new season and the addition of guard Kevin Zeitler to the offensive line.
news

Holmes prepared to apologize to fans if Lions trade out of first round

GM Brad Holmes is prepared to issue an apology to fans in attendance if the Detroit Lions trade out of the first round in next week's NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from 2024 free agency

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from this year's Detroit Lions free agency.
news

Davenport reunites with Campbell & Glenn in Detroit: 'It's a great opportunity'

Defensive lineman Marcus Davenport is reuniting with Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn in Detroit after signing with the Lions in free agency.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine 

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 29

Mike O'Hara takes a look at how teams have fared with the No. 29 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA'S NFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Lions just one game away from ultimate goal

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' NFC Championship matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers including working towards the ultimate goal, three keys for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from the Divisional Round

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Divisional Round victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Divisional Round observations 

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

O'HARA'S DIVISIONAL ROUND PREVIEW: Goff, Lions keeping calm as pressure ramps up

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Divisional Round matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers including the pressure of the playoff spotlight, three keys for Detroit and more.
Advertising