O'HARA: What we learned from Week 6

There is no guarantee for performance by the Detroit Lions, no matter the circumstances or the opponent.

That's what we learned in Sunday's 34-11 beat down by the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field. The one-sided nature of the loss was surprising, given the grit the Lions had demonstrated in close losses to the Ravens and Vikings in the last three weeks, and how little of that grit the Lions showed in getting steamrollered by the Bengals.

Among other things we learned include the following: The defense continues to give up big plays; running back D'Andre Swift has been more effective by far as a receiver than a runner, and how that is a reflection of the Lions' offensive shortcomings.

We start with the Lions' performance:

It's odd to say a team can be inspired by a loss, but that was the case for the Lions going into Sunday's game. Actually, they were doubly inspired by the two losses in the last three games.