O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell says Lions lacked focus in loss to Bengals

2. The quarterback:

Campbell stressed more than once that he did not consider pulling Goff and bringing in David Blough. Blough started five games in 2019 after Matthew Stafford went out for the season.

Blough is the backup this year, with Tim Boyle on injured reserve.

However, Campbell has singled out the offense multiple times for not performing up to expectations, and has expressed concerns about Goff's high level of turnovers.

Goff had lost four fumbles and had three interceptions going into Sunday's game. He added an interception Sunday, making it four in six games.

"I don't feel like we can accurately judge him one way or another," Campbell said. "I don't feel that way yet. I will say this, I feel like he needs to step up more than he has. I think he needs to help us, just like everybody else does.

"He needs to put a little weight on his shoulders -- make some throws and do some things. He needs help."

3. Goff, bigger role:

Goff did not seem fazed by Campbell's comments when they were related to him during his postgame media session. Goff has maintained an even keel since arriving in Detroit, and that did not change.

"I feel I can always do more," he said. "You're never in a position where you feel complacent. Of course, we're nowhere near that.

"I've got some experiences to rely on that I can relate to these guys and give my best – be the best leader I can be.