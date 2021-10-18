KEY QUESTIONS: How do Lions reset after latest loss?

Oct 18, 2021 at 04:02 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Sunday's 34-11 loss at home to the Cincinnati Bengals that dropped Detroit's record to 0-6 to start the season.

Here are all the key questions to come out of Monday's media session:

How does Campbell reset after a loss like Sunday's?

Campbell was the most agitated and angry he's been after a loss this year because of his team's lack of focus and fight Sunday. He said it's important to take a step back and calm down a little bit before going through the tape and grading it. Campbell said he allowed himself to do that last night.

What does Campbell perceive to be the biggest issues with his team right now?

Missed assignments and penalties. He was pretty clear about that. He said this team really has no leg to stand on until the missed assignments and penalties are cleaned up.

Detroit was flagged nine times for 77 yards against the Bengals, and Campbell mentioned after the game there were a number of missed assignments and wrong routes that hurt them.

How do the Lions fix those issues?

That's something Campbell said he and his coaching staff will have to take a close look at.

There could be some things roster-wise Campbell and GM Brad Holmes decide to shake up, but he didn't want to get into any details on that front just yet.

Campbell said offensively they have to find a way to create some rhythm and tempo, whether that's cutting the playbook a little bit or making one-word play calls. Campbell said they've played better in the two-minute offense this season, so maybe they go with some more no-huddle and more tempo.

If coaches have to get more detailed and teach the play calls better, Campbell said that's what they'll do, because the missed assignments can't continue.

At some point, however, it's on the players to know where they are supposed to be and execute.

Campbell admitted his offense isn't doing much of anything good right now and fixing that has to be a huge priority this week.

Were there any positive performances from Sunday?

After watching the tape, Campbell pointed out a few. He liked some things cornerback Jerry Jacobs did. He also mentioned linebacker Derrick Barnes, nose tackle Alim McNeill, guard Jonah Jackson, outside linebacker Austin Bryant and safety Tracy Walker.

That group consists of three rookies and a second, third and fourth-year player, so young guys for the most part. In a season with so much change and retooling taking place, the fact that young players are starting to stand out is a good sign for the future.

What kind of test will the Los Angeles Rams' offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford be this week?

"He's doing a dang good job out there and they're an explosive offense," Campbell said of Stafford and the Rams. "He's a good quarterback. They have the best defensive player in the league (Aaron Donald) over there. Look, this is another tough opponent, as is every week.

"He's a good quarterback. It's going to be a huge challenge for us."

Advertising