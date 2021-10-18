KEY QUESTIONS: How do Lions reset after latest loss?

Campbell said offensively they have to find a way to create some rhythm and tempo, whether that's cutting the playbook a little bit or making one-word play calls. Campbell said they've played better in the two-minute offense this season, so maybe they go with some more no-huddle and more tempo.

If coaches have to get more detailed and teach the play calls better, Campbell said that's what they'll do, because the missed assignments can't continue.

At some point, however, it's on the players to know where they are supposed to be and execute.

Campbell admitted his offense isn't doing much of anything good right now and fixing that has to be a huge priority this week.

Were there any positive performances from Sunday?

After watching the tape, Campbell pointed out a few. He liked some things cornerback Jerry Jacobs did. He also mentioned linebacker Derrick Barnes, nose tackle Alim McNeill, guard Jonah Jackson, outside linebacker Austin Bryant and safety Tracy Walker.