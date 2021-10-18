TIM AND MIKE: Week 6 observations

Stuffed: Head coach Dan Campbell was pretty spot on when he said just about every aspect of the game was bad in Sunday's blowout loss. Heading into the game, Detroit's rushing offense had been pretty consistent, averaging 4.3 yards per carry and better than 100 yards per contest. Sunday was a different story. D'Andre Swift rushed 13 times for 24 yards (1.8 average) and Jamaal Williams ran four times for 11 yards (2.8). – Tim Twentyman

Better start needed: Teams have a good idea of how they want to start a football game offensively with scripted plays and a plan schemed up of how they want to attack a defense. For whatever reason, and there's been a lot of different ones for the Lions, they haven't been able to start games how they want, maybe outside of Week 2 in Green Bay.