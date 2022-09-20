O'HARA: What we learned from Week 2

The two-game totals for the Swift-St. Brown duo -- 510 yards from scrimmage and five TDs -- reads like something a team might gain in two games, let alone two players.

"Any time your running back is a guy who can do both and is an explosive athlete who can do both and can hurt you in the run and pass game – that's trouble for a defense," said head coach Dan Campbell.

"It gives you a lot of flexibility offensively. On top of that, Saint's got the ability to play a little of that in the backfield, which we haven't really tapped into just yet. Those two guys are pretty dynamic players for us."

Getting up to speed: It's two games for the Lions' two rookie starters on defense, but the difference in how linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson played against the Commanders compared to the opener against the Eagles was apparent.

The speed of a regular-season game is unlike anything either had experienced before.

Rodriguez had six tackles with a tackle for loss against the Eagles. Hutchinson had one assisted tackle.

Against the Commanders, Rodriguez tied for the team lead with eight tackles and had one hit on QB Carson Wentz. Hutchinson had three sacks, two tackles for loss and two hits on Wentz.