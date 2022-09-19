KEY QUESTIONS: Which plays made the difference in Sunday's win?

Fresh off a 36-27 win over Washington Sunday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media on victory Monday following the breakdown of the game tape and the start of preparations for next week's game in Minnesota against the Vikings.
Here are the key questions from Campbell's Monday presser:
What jumped out on the film both good and bad from Sunday's performance?
Campbell thought the defense really set the tone early forcing Washington to start punt, punt, safety, punt, punt, punt, punt in their first seven possessions.
Offensively, he liked how the offense capitalized on scoring opportunities to build a lead. He mentioned the 191 running yards and 8.0 yard average as things that jumped out on tape. He though quarterback Jared Goff did a nice job getting them into the right plays, and he really liked the eight explosive plays registered by the offense.
On special teams, Detroit's average starting spot was the 35-yard line vs. the 23-yard line for the Commanders. He termed that 'hidden yardage.'
Things he mentioned as wanting to clean up were some of the communication lapses in the secondary in the second half. He also thought the offense needs to be better on third down (4-of-13) and fourth down (0-for-2).
Are there any injury updates?
Defensive lineman John Cominsky is dealing with a hand injury that's getting checked out Monday. He leads the team with eight quarterback hurries through two games.
Rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was limping around a little bit in the second half. Campbell said it's a Charlie horse and he'll be tender but fine.
Cornerback Amani Oruwariye, who missed Sunday's game with a back injury, felt better Monday, according to Campbell.
Center Frank Ragnow (groin/foot) felt better. Guard Jonah Jackson (finger) is the same as he was Friday, and he's day to day.
What was Campbell's key moment in the game?
The sequence that started with defensive lineman Charles Harris' strip sack and fumble was the key part of the game for Campbell.
The Lions were up 3-0 and had just failed to convert a 4th and goal at the Washington 3-yard line.
"The sack fumble for the safety and then Kalif Raymond's 52-yard return and then we capitalize on a touchdown," Campbell said. "That's a nine-point swing. We won by nine. That little sequence there I felt was the difference in the game and Charles started that."
How uncommon is it to have as many willing blockers in the wide receiver room as Detroit has?
Campbell said he used to do a study as a young coach at the end of the year on explosive plays, and when it comes to explosive run plays, he said the two common denominators are the running back and receivers blocking downfield.
Campbell said he's been around players who are great receivers that don't care too much for blocking. Having receivers that get after it in the run game, like Detroit does with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Raymond, DJ Chark and others, it changes the attitude of the team. The offensive linemen love receivers that are willing blockers, and Campbell said the defensive guys appreciate those players too.
"There's a toughness to it and we got it here," Campbell said. "It's an emphasis for us. They take ownership in it. It's a rite of passage here."
How important has offensive line coach Hank Fraley been as the Lions deal with early-season injuries up front?
"He's been very important," Campbell said.
Fraley, who played for more than a decade in the NFL, has a great feel for that room and what they do well and how to develop talent. Campbell said Fraley has a unique ability to know the buttons to push to get the best out of players. Fraley wasn't the most athletic lineman to play the game, but he stuck around because of technique and grit. He's been able to relay those tips to the players in that room to make them better.