KEY QUESTIONS: Which plays made the difference in Sunday's win?

Fraley, who played for more than a decade in the NFL, has a great feel for that room and what they do well and how to develop talent. Campbell said Fraley has a unique ability to know the buttons to push to get the best out of players. Fraley wasn't the most athletic lineman to play the game, but he stuck around because of technique and grit. He's been able to relay those tips to the players in that room to make them better.