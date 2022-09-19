TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Tough mentality: Assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley challenged third-year running back D’Andre Swift this offseason to play through injuries more when it's safe to do so. Swift's been dealing with an ankle injury all week, but he still totaled 87 yards from scrimmage on seven touches. He had a 50-yard run in the first quarter, and his 22-yard touchdown in the second half was a critical score in the contest. Swift wasn't 100 percent, that was clear, but he still battled through the injury and had a big impact in the game. Staley should be proud of his young back. – Tim Twentyman