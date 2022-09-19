TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Offensive firepower: We figured the Lions' offense would be a strength coming into the season. After the first couple games that's certainly been the case. Through the first two weeks of the season, Detroit has combined to produce 71 points and 811 yards of offense. Their 71 points through the first two games are the third most in team history since the NFL/AFL merger, and their 811 yards are the fifth most. – Tim Twentyman
Special teams: The kicking teams have been good for the Lions in recent seasons, and they won another matchup Sunday. They averaged 42.5 yards on two kickoff returns to 21.3 on six returns for Washington. Washington averaged 11 yards on three punt returns to 8 on the Lions' only punt return. The Lions' Jack Fox averaged 55.4 yards with a net of 48.8 to 47.3 yards and a net of 42.7 on six punts to 47.3 and a net of 42.7 on six punts for Washington's Tress Way. – Mike O'Hara
Tough mentality: Assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley challenged third-year running back D’Andre Swift this offseason to play through injuries more when it's safe to do so. Swift's been dealing with an ankle injury all week, but he still totaled 87 yards from scrimmage on seven touches. He had a 50-yard run in the first quarter, and his 22-yard touchdown in the second half was a critical score in the contest. Swift wasn't 100 percent, that was clear, but he still battled through the injury and had a big impact in the game. Staley should be proud of his young back. – Tim Twentyman
Long ball: Washington had a 72-61 advantage in plays run, but the Lions had the edge in places that count – points and final score. The Lions gained 425 yards to 395 for the Commanders. They did it with big plays. Their top seven plays gained 216 yards, just under 30.1 yards per play. Washington's top seven gained 179 yards and 25.6 yards per play. – Mike O'Hara
LB pecking order: After two games it's clear how the pecking order at the stacked linebacker spots are shaking out for the Lions. Alex Anzalone played 91 percent of the defensive snaps vs. Washington, while rookie Malcolm Rodriguez played 73 percent. Chris Board, a third-down specialist at linebacker, played 22 percent of the snaps. Second-year linebacker Derrick Barnes didn't play a single snap on defense and just 13 of a possible 25 snaps on special teams. – Tim Twentyman
Award: The NFL has weekly awards for just about everything. It would be a good idea to have one for positions coaches. The winner for Week 2 would be Hank Fraley, the Lions' offensive line coach. The Lions did all that damage with three backups starting on the interior of the offensive line. – Mike O'Hara
Playing well: Cornerback Jeff Okudah has played well two games in a row now to start the 2022 season. Okudah has allowed just 63 passing yards (31.5 per game) in two games with no touchdowns allowed, and opposing passers have an 86.7 passer rating when throwing his way. He's also got 15 tackles and has defended a pass. – Tim Twentyman
Downfield passing: Quarterback Jared Goff completed 7-of-11 passes for 143 yards with three touchdowns when throwing the ball at least 10 yards down the field against the Commanders. That's good for a 146.8 rating. – Tim Twentyman