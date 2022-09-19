O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions overcome injuries to notch Week 2 win

We start with head coach Dan Campbell, and how his team took a step forward.

1. Grit: Campbell talks about it a lot, and although he didn't mention it in his postgame press conference it was clear he was crediting the makeup of his team for how it was able to overcome adversity.

The Lions were without three veteran starters on the interior of the offensive line – center Frank Ragnow and guards Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Not having Oruwariye left the Lions without their most experienced cornerback.

"There's a lot of hard work put in across the board," Campbell said. "That's the best thing about it. Our guys trust the system. They believe in what we're doing as coaches, and they believe in how we're setting them up for success.

"They believe in the plan, and they execute the plan. That's a credit to those guys. They never lose hope, and they won't, either. That's how we assembled this team. They know what we're capable of. It's a step in the right direction."

2. Win value: It doesn't seem like much, but winning a game early in the season takes a huge weight off the Lions' back. They started 0-8 last year before getting a tie with the Steelers.