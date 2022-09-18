RECAP: Lions vs. Commanders

The Lions led 22-0 at the half as Detroit out-gained the Commanders 250 to 56 yards.

But football games are 60 minutes, and Washington came out in the second half with good adjustments.

They trimmed the Lions' lead to 22-15 in the third quarter. St. Brown opened Detroit's next possession after the second Washington touchdown with a jet sweep run of 58 yards down to the Washington 17-yard line that set up a 22-yard Swift touchdown reception from Goff. Swift fell down after making the catch, but had time to get up and make three different Commanders miss on the way to the end zone.

St. Brown's second touchdown catch of the game gave the Lions a 36-21 lead.