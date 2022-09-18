FOUR DOWNS: St. Brown continues to set records in win over Commanders

FOURTH DOWN: OFFENSE CLICKING

For the second straight week the Lions put up 35 or more points, and it's actually three straight games of 35 plus dating back to Week 18 last season. Detroit is the first NFL team to score at least 35 points in each of their first two games of the season since the Packers and Seahawks did it to begin the 2020 season. Dating back to last season, Detroit has scored at least 29 points in five of their last six games.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is a big reason for that. He has the Lions' offense humming pretty good right now. The team rushed for 181 yards last week vs. Philadelphia and topped that this week against the Commanders with 191 on the ground. Goff threw four touchdowns, and a number of players felt like the offense left points on the field Sunday. Keep in mind, the Lions were without three starters along their offensive line. It didn't matter.

"That was a great job by Ben," Goff said of Johnson. "We got a good lead there early, and then they started to claw back. We made some good plays to keep them at arm's length, and then those last couple drives to close it out, just some of the plays that we've been holding on to, Saint (St. Brown) coming around the sideline. Just some of the stuff that he'd been waiting to call for the right moment, I thought he did a great job."

Asked how good this offense can be, Goff said, 'as good as anybody in the league.'

"We scored 35 last week, scored 36 this week, and you still feel like, 'Ah, but that – but that one.' And I can't think of a few ones off the top of my head, but that one would have really blown the game wide open, and that's our next step, right?" Goff said.