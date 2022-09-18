NOTEBOOK: Hutchinson puts up three-sack performance vs. Commanders

All three of Hutchinson's sacks were in the first half as the Lions built a 22-0 lead. The defensive line as a whole was more impactful this week. Charles Harris and John Cominsky also recorded sacks. Harris' was a strip sack in the end zone that resulted in a safety for the Lions.

After allowing 216 rushing yards to the Eagles last week, Detroit gave up just 88 to the Commanders. Overall, it was a pretty good day for the defense, anchored by Hutchinson and his three sacks.

"Yeah, look he played better than he did last week," head coach Dan Campbell said of Hutchinson after the game. "You know he was much more detailed with how he rushed and much more disciplined. He was better, but so was everybody around him, which helps him be better.