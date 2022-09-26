O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions lose late lead, drop division game to Vikings

We start with quarterback Jared Goff's take on what the loss means to the Lions.

1. Reality Check: Winning and losing, above all else, defines a team and its players individually.

The Lions should have won that game. They had a 14-0 lead in the first half that became a 14-14 tie. And they had a 24-14 lead that in the fourth quarter that became a 28-24 loss.

In his postgame interview, Goff talked about the narrow margin the separates winning from losing. The Lions' two losses were close – 38-35 to the Eagles in the opener, and Sunday's 28-24 loss in Minnesota.

"We had two chances today to put them away, and we didn't," Goff said. "You need to take advantage of it, and we didn't.

"The idea that we're getting close – yeah, we're getting better and close to winning. Our offense played well. Our defense played well. We just have to finish.

"We have to make two or three plays to finish the games. We have the guys who can do it. We have the coaches who can do it.