RECAP: Lions at Vikings

The game ended with a Jared Goff interception as the Lions desperately tried to find the end zone late.

The Lions struggled to convert on third down all afternoon, finishing just 3-of-16, but Campbell has proven in his short Lions tenure he's not afraid to take a gamble and go for it on fourth down. The Lions set the NFL record for fourth-down attempts and conversions last season.

Detroit was 4-of-6 of fourth down with all four of those conversions leading to points on the drive they occurred, but they'll lament not converting the last one that could have helped seal it.

Running back Jamaal Williams led Detroit's offense with 87 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end T.J. Hockenson also had a touchdown in the loss.

Detroit had ample opportunities to put the game away late, but failed to do so on all three phases.

QB Comparison: Goff finished 25-of-41 passing for 277 yards with a touchdown and an interception for a 79.0 passer rating.